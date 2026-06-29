Canara Bank Supports ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ with Nationwide Awareness Drive

Bengaluru, June 29: Canara Bank expressed solidarity with the campaign launched under the nationwide ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan – Viksit Bharat Ki Pehchan’, observed from June 17 to June 26, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to promoting a healthy, responsible, and drug-free society. The campaign was led by the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment , Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, to promote awareness and combat substance abuse.

As part of the awareness initiative, Canara Bank carried out an extensive outreach campaign in its branches across the country, using informative posters, employee awareness sessions and pledge-taking activities. The Bank further amplified the campaign’s message by displaying awareness creatives at airports and on billboard hoardings, newspaper advertisements and by leveraging social media through engaging reels featuring drug-free awareness messages and videos encouraging citizens, particularly the youth, to stay away from substance abuse and become ambassadors of a drug-free India.

Through this initiative, Canara Bank remains committed to supporting all national efforts towards ensuring the well-being of society, promoting good citizenship, and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat