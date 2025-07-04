Clinic Dermatech- Consistently Awarded India’s No. 1 Skin & Hair Clinic, 3 Years in a Row

New Delhi, July 4, 2025: Clinic Dermatech has been recognised as India’s No. 1 Skin & Hair Clinic at the National Prestige Awards 2025, held at Radisson Blu, Dwarka. The award was presented by Ms. Esha Deol, who attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, along with several dignitaries and industry leaders.

This is the third consecutive year Clinic Dermatech has received national-level recognition. After being named the best skin and hair clinic by The Times of India for two years in a row, this latest award is another reminder of how committed the team is to delivering great results and helping people feel confident in their skin.

Over the years, Clinic Dermatech has become a trusted destination for people looking for real results and expert care. With more than 2.5 million sessions completed to date, advanced technology, and a team of skilled dermatologists, their clinics offer a wide range of treatments including laser hair reduction, anti-ageing solutions, skin rejuvenation, and hair restoration. The focus remains on delivering results through non-surgical treatments that are safe and comfortable. Clinic Dermatech has led the Laser Hair Reduction industry for 19 years, consistently delivering top-tier results with world-class technology and earning 95%+ client satisfaction, the highest in the category.

The National Prestige Awards are known for celebrating excellence across industries. For Clinic Dermatech, this win isn’t just reflective of its current standing but the growing role of aesthetic services in the broader health and wellness landscape.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Rajesh Singh, COO at Clinic Dermatech, said, “Winning the title of India’s No. 1 Skin & Hair Clinic three times in a row is more than an achievement, it’s a reflection of our consistency, our commitment, and the trust our clients place in us. In the world of beauty and wellness, consistency creates transformation. Wellness is the new luxury. Beauty is how it shines through. Our vision is clear- to keep this legacy alive, year after year.’’

With clinics across major Indian cities and a clear roadmap for further growth, Clinic Dermatech is defining what modern skincare and hair care should look like: personalised, science-led, and most importantly, focused on real people and safe, consistent results. As the demand for safe, effective and non-surgical aesthetic treatments grows, Clinic Dermatech remains dedicated to widening access while investing in innovation and talent.

This award is a recognition of the brand’s present and a signal of its direction in the years to come.