Making Healthcare Accessible: Online Chikitsa Mitra Enters Maharashtra with 100+ E-Clinics

Mumbai, 18th July, 2024: Online Chikitsa Mitra, a pioneering telemedicine-driven rural health-tech start-up, proudly declares its strategic expansion into Maharashtra. With an aim of making quality healthcare accessible across the state, it is establishing its e-clinics in key districts such as Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Ahmedanagar, Sangli and more.

As reported by the state public health department, Maharashtra faces significant health challenges, with rising cases of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, affecting millions of people. Online Chikitsa Mitra aims to tackle these issues by providing specialized healthcare services in underserved areas.

It primarily connects remote individuals with specialist doctors from across the country through its e-Clinics at local medical stores. Store owners are trained to facilitate tele consultations for patients via its digital portal, ensuring they receive necessary quality care and after-care without the need to travel long distances to the nearest hospital, which is sometimes over 50 kilometers away.

Currently, it operates over 500 e-clinics across 14+ states in India. With the addition of 100 new e-clinics in Maharashtra, the start-up aims to ensure that more individuals in underserved communities can benefit from quality healthcare.

Talking about its entry in Maharashtra, Smriti Tandon, Co-founder of Online Chikitsa Mitra said, “Maharashtra is one of the most preferred states for medical treatments, yet quality medical care is largely confined to urban centers like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. Over 30 districts in the state still struggle to receive quality healthcare locally, without having to travel long distances. This is precisely the issue that our e-clinics aim to address.” She further added, “In order to widen our presence in the state, we are also actively seeking partnerships with local medical stores, who can help us on our long-term mission to make healthcare an everyday reality for Indians, and not a distant dream.”

Online Chikitsa Mitra is also organizing free health check-up camps across Maharashtra to familiarize individuals with health assessments and medical consultations digitally.