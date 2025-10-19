Making wellness ‘Second Home’: Myprotein Diwali sale offers up to 65% site-wide discount

~Myprotein is fuelling fitness ambitions this Diwali with quality whey available under ₹2,999 from 16th to 21st October 2025

Pune, 19 October 2025: Myprotein, a leading online sports nutrition brand, is celebrating the festival of lights with its biggest-ever Diwali sale – a tribute to every Indian fitness enthusiast making wellness a way of life. The brand is focused on making the journey toward personal wellness feel like a ‘second home,’ offering market-leading discounts and product innovation.

As part of the celebrations, customers can avail 45%–65% discount site-wide, along with gifts on orders above ₹3,000. Consumers can also unlock an extra 10% off by adding any non-whey essentials to their carts, including vitamins, activewear, and accessories.

The campaign spotlights new products that blend cultural favourites with elite nutrition, proving that making progress can be delicious.

Nostalgic Flavours: The recently launched Keventers Butterscotch flavour expands across the Impact Whey and Isolate range.

Modern Essentials: Also featured is the nutrient-dense Matcha Protein for focused energy.

On-the-Go Fuel: The convenient Impact Bar is perfect for quick, guilt-free festive treats.

Endurance Support: Products tailored for high-intensity hybrid training, like the HYROX fitness race to support peak performance.

“We believe quality is non-negotiable, especially during the festive season,” said Sudeshna Saha, Myprotein, Regional Manager – India, “Our Impact Whey range is a testament to this. It has been trusted by over 2.5 million customers globally for more than 20 years. It is produced across several facilities, yet it maintains the same international quality standards everywhere. This is the promise we deliver to every customer. This Diwali our aim is to provide accessible nutrition to our consumers with the promise of quality.”

All the products of the brand are accredited by Informed Choice and Informed Protein. This indicates all ingredients are tested rigorously for quality and banned substances, assuring the consumers.