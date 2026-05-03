Eastern Coalfields Limited Celebrates Labour Day

Sanctoria, May 03, 2026: Labour Day was celebrated at the headquarters of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) on May 01, 2026. The objective of the event was to recognize the contribution of workers and to raise awareness about their rights. The program commenced with a heartfelt tribute to workers at the Shaheed Smarak located at the headquarters, where all present paid homage to the martyrdom of workers and remembered their unparalleled sacrifices in nation-building.

These workers worked tirelessly in the mines without regard for their lives, ensuring the prosperity and progress of the nation to date. On the occasion of Labour Day, the event was organized by ECL management with the theme that the sacrifices of workers cannot be forgotten; rather, they inspire us to further strengthen our commitment to social justice, better working conditions and workers’ rights. Paying tribute to the martyred workers, the ECL management resolved to build a future where every worker can live with dignity and safety. This was followed by flag hoisting and the singing of the corporate song of Coal India Limited. On the occasion of Labour Day 2026, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, ECL Shri. Satish Jha, expressed deep gratitude to all employees, contractual workers, trade unions and stakeholders. He conveyed a message to collectively harness their strength, turn future challenges into opportunities and build a stronger, more resilient and future-ready ECL. During the program, awards were also presented in the following categories:

Achievement of Coal Production Target:

Pandaveswar Area Satgram–Sripur Area

Highest Growth in Coal Production:

Jhanjra Area Bankola Area

Achievement of Overburden Removal (OBR) Target:

Mugma Area Kenda Area

Highest Growth in Overburden Removal (OBR):

Bankola Area Kenda Area

Highest Achievement in Coal Dispatch:

Pandaveswar Area Satgram–Sripur Area

Highest Growth in Coal Dispatch:

Jhanjra Area Bankola Area

Special Achievement:

Marketing and Sales Department Legal Department Satgram–Sripur Area (for action against coal theft)

The program was attended by Chairman-cum-Managing Director, ECL Shri. Satish Jha, Director (Human Resources) Shri. Gunjan Kumar Sinha, Director (Technical) Shri. Girish Gopinathan Nair, Special Guest Shri. Niladri Roy, former Director (Technical), ECL along with officers and employees. Members of the JCC, Welfare Board, Safety Board, and representatives of trade unions (INTUC, BMS, CITU, AITUC, HMS, INTTUC, TUCC, KMC, UTUC, CMSGA) as well as representatives of CISTEA, OBC Association, INMOSSA, and CMOAI were also present. All speakers highlighted the importance of the workforce before the ECL management. The event was organized by the company’s Welfare Department headed by the General Manager Shri. Ravi Rashmi Ranjan Lakra. The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Alka Kujur, Assistant Manager (Human Resources), Welfare Department.