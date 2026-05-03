NMDC Revved Up FY27 With a 16 percent Growth

Hyderabad, 3 May 2026: Mining powerhouse, NMDC produced 46.4 lakh tonnes and sold 36.8 lakh tonnes of iron ore in April 2026.

The largest iron ore miner in the country has recorded a 16% growth in production in the first month of FY27 over the corresponding period last year. Riding on its best-ever mining performance at the Bailadila iron ore projects, production in April 2026 is the highest ever achieved by NMDC in April on the company’s timeline.

Tracking iron ore production over the recent four-year period reveals a steady CAGR of 3.9% for India. Within this backdrop, NMDC delivered a stronger 6.8% CAGR, outperforming industry growth and thereby increasing its share of incremental output.

“The expansion of capacities and capabilities of NMDC is in full swing. We have laid the necessary groundwork across logistics, infrastructure, technology, and supply chain integration to enable our strategic leap forward. Starting at 4.6 million tonnes in April, NMDC has its heart set on 60+ million tonnes for this financial year. The team is ready, aligned, and confident to rise to the next level of growth!” said Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC.

53+ million tonnes in FY26 and a positive early cycle update from NMDC boost optimism in India’s iron and steel sector.