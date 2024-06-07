MedRabbits Healthcare and Union Bank PLC Join Forces to Redefine Corporate Healthcare Solutions

India, June 07, 2024: MedRabbits Healthcare, a pioneering integrated healthcare service based in India, announced the signing of a strategic corporate agreement with Union Bank PLC., one of the country’s foremost financial institutions. This agreement aims to enhance access to quality healthcare for Union Bank‘s employees and cardholders with exclusive discounts of up to 50% on a range of healthcare services offered by MedRabbits Healthcare.

The signing ceremony took place at Union Bank PLC.’s Head Office in Gulshan-1, Dhaka, with esteemed representatives from both parties in attendance. The agreement was formalized in the presence of Mr. Shafiuddin Ahmed and Mr. Jahangir Alam, Deputy Managing Directors of Union Bank PLC., alongside Mr. Shahriar Rauf, Head of the Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of Union Bank, and Mr. Amol R. Deshmukh, Managing Director of MedRabbits Healthcare.

Expressing enthusiasm about this partnership, Mr. Amol R. Deshmukh, Founder and CEO, MedRabbits Healthcare, commented: “We are delighted to forge this alliance with Union Bank PLC., which aligns with our mission to provide accessible and high-quality healthcare services. This agreement represents a significant step forward in our efforts to ensure the well-being of Union Bank‘s employees and customers.” Union Bank PLC, stated, “This strategic partnership demonstrates our dedication to the overall well-being of our esteemed clients in addition to our pursuit of financial excellence. We are improving access to necessary healthcare services and guaranteeing our stakeholders receive the finest treatment possible by collaborating with MedRabbits Healthcare. This collaboration is a major step forward in our quest for all-encompassing wellness solutions and represents our continued commitment to improving the lives of those in our community.”

Additionally, MedRabbits Healthcare collaborated with AB Bank PLC, Dhaka for exclusive healthcare benefits and to organize employee health camps for their medical travel arrangements.