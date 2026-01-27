SimonMed Introduces SimonMed Longevity, Expanding Focus on AI-Enabled Preventive and Longevity Care

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Jan 27 — SimonMed Imaging (“SimonMed”) on Jan 26 announced the next chapter in its evolution as a national leader in diagnostic imaging, unveiling an updated brand and the launch of SimonMed Longevity, a new division focused on AI-enabled preventive care and longevity screening.

The rebrand reflects a broader strategic evolution in SimonMed’s approach to patient care, leveraging AI to expand its focus to include earlier risk identification and preventive support, alongside extensive diagnostic services.

SimonMed Longevity will deliver whole-body MRI and enhanced, multi-modality screening designed for people who want to take more control of their health and long-term well-being. SimonMed will initially launch longevity services at 30 locations nationwide, with plans to expand availability to more than 70 sites by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

“For more than 20 years, SimonMed has focused on helping people get affordable access to the most advanced imaging technology,” said Dr. John Simon, Founder and CEO. “Today, those same technologies allow us not only to diagnose and treat disease earlier, but to identify risk sooner and help patients prevent, or delay onset, of many conditions.”

SimonMed Longevity offers a tiered portfolio of preventive MRI screening packages powered exclusively by 3T MRI technology, AI-enabled imaging protocols, and interpretation by SimonMed’s nationwide team of board-certified radiologists—allowing patients to access earlier insight and proactive health screening at scale.

SimonMed Longevity officially launches January 26, 2026 across the U.S.. It builds on the success of simonONE, the company’s pioneering whole-body MRI program. Following strong patient adoption and proven demand for proactive screening, SimonMed is integrating those offerings directly into the SimonMed brand. During a transition period, simonONE will remain available at select locations.

“Bringing Longevity under SimonMed allows us to scale preventive care more effectively and deliver a more seamless experience for patients and providers,” added Dr. Simon. “Preventive imaging shouldn’t be a standalone offering—it should be part of routine healthcare.” Since its founding, SimonMed has delivered more than 40 million scans nationwide. This next chapter positions it to have an even greater impact—helping more people access cutting-edge technology earlier and supporting healthier outcomes over a lifetime.

“This evolution isn’t about changing who we are,” said Jenna Lloyd, Chief Marketing Officer at SimonMed. “It’s about building on our expertise in response to what patients are asking for—a clearer understanding of their health, and what to do about it, so they can live healthier, longer lives.”