Buffalo Potash Files Annual Information Form and New Technical Report

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan–(Newsfile Corp. – May 22, 2026) – Buffalo Potash Corporation (TSXV: BUFF) (OTCQB: BLPTF) (the “Company” or “Buffalo“) announces that is has filed its Annual Information Form (“AIF“) for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as a revised version of its technical report in respect of the Disley Property entitled “NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Technical Report on the Disley Potash Project, Saskatchewan, Canada” prepared by Dr. Ryan Langdon, Ph.D, CGeol, Christopher Jacobs, C.Eng., MIMMM and Richard Thompson, C.Eng., MIChemE of Micon International Co Limited, Jack Nagy, P.Eng of Nagy Process Consulting Inc., Jared Galenzoski, P.Geo, FIMMM of Fides Strategic Resource Management Ltd., Dr. Douglas F. Hambley, P.Eng., RM-SME of DFH Geoscience & Engineering, LLC and Greg Vogelsang, P.Eng., P.Geo. of Earthview Environmental Engineering Ltd. (the “New Technical Report“) to supersede the Company’s technical report filed on April 27, 2026.The AIF and New Technical Report have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company has filed the New Technical Report to correct a typographical error in two tables in which certain figures were stated in the incorrect quantum – expressed as thousands rather than the millions indicated by the unit label. The error was limited to those tables and had no effect on any underlying calculations, economic results, mineral resource estimates, production parameters, or conclusions of the PEA. All other content of the New Technical Report remains unchanged. The Company notes that the correct figures, expressed in millions of US dollars, were accurately reported in its news release dated April 27, 2026 announcing the results of the PEA.

About Buffalo Potash

Buffalo Potash is an emerging Saskatchewan-based potash developer pursuing a modular approach to selective solution mining through its patented Horizontal Line-Drive (HLD) technology. Buffalo is advancing the Disley Project – located next to several of the most prominent currently producing potash solution mines in the world – with the objective of establishing capital-efficient, lower-impact potash production in one of the world’s leading potash jurisdictions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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