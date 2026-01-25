Gold Runner Exploration to Attend Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2026) – Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) (“Gold Runner” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), January 25th and 26th.

VRIC is taking place at the Vancouver Convention Center West Building (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.) Sunday, January 25 – Monday, January 26, 2026 (8:30 AM – 6:00 PM). Chris Wensley, CEO, accompanied by Dan Stuart CEO of Juggernaut, a member of the B-ALL Sndicate, will deliver a corporate presentation on Sunday, January 25 (2:10 PM) in Workshop #4.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) is the World’s Premier Mining Investment Event at a time when Gold & Silver are breaking records. The event will host 120 keynote speakers, 300 mining companies, and over 12,000 attending investors. VRIC brings together the dealmakers, analysts, and operators shaping the future of precious metals – right when capital is surging back into the sector. For tickets and more information, please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc:

Gold Runner Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration of gold and silver properties located in the prolific and Geopolitically stable mining districts of North Western British Columbia and Nevada.

In British Columbia, Gold Runner recently entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of North Western British Columbia (See Gold Runner’s news release of January, 23, 2026), comprising approximately 8,471 hectares, in proximity to numerous significant discoveries, including Goliath Resources Limited’s, Surebet discovery at Golddigger, and Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.’s Big One discovery, near Galore Creek..

In Nevada, The Rock Creek gold project is Gold Runner’s flagship asset, with 74 unpatented lode mining claims wholly owned and controlled by the Company. Emboldened by the results coming out of Rock Creek, the Company strategically expanded the land position with the acquisition of the nearby Dry Creek prospect and the acquisition of the Falcon silver-gold prospect in September 2022. Between the three properties, all targeting similar mineralization and likely the same hydrothermal system, Gold Runner Exploration now holds 239 total claims in close proximity of one another. These three gold prospects are situated in a region with proven “world-class” gold deposits (including Midas, Jerritt Canyon, Betze-Post, Meikle, and Gold Quarry), where the potential of finding large, high-grade gold-silver deposits is favourable.

Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and comprises 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The property is located in the prolific Walker-Lane trend, approximately 44 km south of the “world-class” Round Mountain deposit.

