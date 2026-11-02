Bitrue AI Detects Early Bullish Momentum as XRP Volatility Hits a Two-Year Low

Bitrue AI’s short-term read on XRP has turned bullish just as the token’s daily ranges shrink to their narrowest in two years. A daily close above the $1.264 to $1.275 resistance zone would confirm the shift.

COSTA RICA, Nov. 2, 2026 — Bitrue AI‘s latest XRP-USDT reading has picked up early bullish momentum at a moment when XRP has gone almost perfectly still. After falling 6.8% on October 29 and touching $1.197 the next day, the token has closed three straight sessions between $1.2492 and $1.2501. Its full high-to-low range over those three days is just 1.8%, the narrowest three-day window in two years of daily data.

On its short-term chart, Bitrue AI rates momentum as mildly bullish and puts the active trading band at $1.247 to $1.264, a spread of about 1.4%. Compression this extreme rarely lasts. When it breaks, the move is usually larger than the range that preceded it, and the early momentum signal points to which side buyers are testing first.

The squeeze, on the chart

XRP slid 16% in October, from $1.489 to $1.250, and has now stopped moving almost entirely. The last three candles sit inside Bitrue AI’s band, directly beneath the 200-day moving average.

XRP/USD daily candles, Sep 24 to Nov 2, 2026 (Nov 2 still open) · band from Bitrue AI K-line

That position matters. A squeeze that resolves upward has to clear the 200-day average within about 2% of the current price, while a downside break has only the October 30 low of $1.197 as obvious support.

Short-term momentum is turning; the daily trend is not

Bitrue AI rates XRP’s momentum as mildly bullish on its short-term chart. Hourly RSI has held around 50 and touched 60.5 early on November 2, and the latest candle swept from $1.243 to $1.262 before closing back mid-range, the wide, reversing candle the model flags as rising volatility.

The daily chart is weaker. Daily RSI sits at 37, up only slightly from 34 on October 29, and price trades below its 20-day ($1.298), 50-day ($1.388) and 200-day ($1.275) moving averages. Bitrue AI’s neutral trend rating reflects that split: buyers are active intraday, but they have not yet changed the larger structure.

Volatility has collapsed to under 40% of normal

XRP’s average daily range over the past 14 sessions is 4.2% of price. Each of the last three sessions moved less than half that. Single quiet days are common; three in a row are not. Before this week, no three-day stretch in XRP’s two-year daily history had a high-to-low range under 1.98%. Bitrue AI’s model reads the same signal from the other side: the latest hourly candle’s wide, reversing range suggests the compression is starting to release.

Levels and scenarios

The nearest resistance is a cluster, not a single line: the band top at $1.264, the upside measured move at $1.281, and the 200-day average at $1.275 all sit within 1.4% of each other.

Bullish confirmation: a daily close above $1.275 clears both the band and the 200-day average. The measured move targets about $1.281, then the 20-day average near $1.298.

a daily close above $1.275 clears both the band and the 200-day average. The measured move targets about $1.281, then the 20-day average near $1.298. Bearish trigger: a daily close below $1.247 points to about $1.230, where long liquidations cluster. A break there would retest the October 30 low of $1.197.

a daily close below $1.247 points to about $1.230, where long liquidations cluster. A break there would retest the October 30 low of $1.197. What would change the view: a breakout on falling hourly RSI, or a close back inside the band the day after a break, would mark it as a false move.

What Bitrue Research Institute says

“XRP has just printed its tightest three-day range in two years, and that kind of compression does not last,” said Bitrue Research Institute. “Our AI model shows short-term momentum turning up first, which is usually how a breakout begins. But the daily trend is still pointing down, and the real test sits between $1.264 and the 200-day moving average near $1.275. A daily close above that zone would tell us the squeeze is resolving higher. Until then, traders should treat this as coiled energy, not a confirmed reversal.”

Disclaimer:

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