Sensex Surges Over 600 Points, Nifty Extends Winning Streak as Crude Oil Prices Fall

Mumbai, Nov 3: Indian equity markets opened higher on Tuesday, extending their rally for the second consecutive session as a sharp decline in crude oil prices and renewed foreign fund inflows improved investor confidence. Buying interest across heavyweight stocks further supported the positive opening on Dalal Street.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 614.66 points to reach 76,301.63 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 149.80 points to 23,588.55. The gains reflected improving market sentiment, with investors responding positively to easing global oil prices and stronger participation in domestic equities.

Aviation, Banking and Consumer Stocks Lead Gains

Several heavyweight stocks contributed to the market’s early gains. InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys emerged among the major Sensex gainers.

The strength across aviation, banking, cement, consumer goods and information technology stocks indicated broad-based buying interest during the opening session. Lower crude oil prices also provided a positive signal for businesses facing significant fuel, transportation and input costs.

Falling Crude Prices Improve Economic Outlook

The correction in international crude oil prices remained one of the key factors supporting Indian equities. Since India relies heavily on imported crude oil, lower prices can help reduce the country’s import expenditure, ease inflationary pressures and support the operating margins of oil-dependent industries.

Sectors such as aviation, paints, chemicals, logistics and manufacturing could benefit from a sustained reduction in energy and transportation costs.

Foreign Fund Inflows Strengthen Investor Confidence

Foreign institutional buying has also supported the recent improvement in domestic market sentiment. Fresh overseas investment can strengthen demand for Indian equities, particularly large-cap stocks, and provide additional support to benchmark indices.

Investors are also keeping a close watch on corporate earnings, global market movements and geopolitical developments to assess the sustainability of the current rally.

Market Outlook

The strong opening on Tuesday reflects improving confidence in Indian equities, supported by easing crude oil prices and renewed foreign investor participation. However, market participants are likely to remain cautious about global economic uncertainties, currency movements and geopolitical developments.

Going forward, the sustainability of the rally will depend on continued institutional buying, stable oil prices and positive corporate earnings. Investors are expected to track sector-specific developments and global cues before taking fresh positions.