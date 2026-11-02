Neurophet and RapidAI Partner to Expand Access to Alzheimer’s and MS Treatment Monitoring

Agreement expands Neurophet’s reach into U.S. health systems and builds on RapidAI’s leadership in enterprise clinical AI and neurosciences

SEOUL, South Korea, November 02, 2026 — Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, today announced a partnership with RapidAI, a global leader in enterprise clinical AI, to integrate Neurophet’s advanced neurodegenerative brain imaging solutions into the Rapid Enterprise Platform.

Backed by deep clinical expertise in neurosciences, RapidAI’s enterprise platform combines advanced imaging AI with workflow solutions that connect radiology and clinical teams throughout the patient journey. RapidAI’s solutions are trusted by more than 2,500 hospitals across 100 countries worldwide.

The partnership will accelerate commercialization of the globally established Neurophet solution into the U.S. market by integrating into RapidAI’s platform. The Neurophet comprehensive brain imaging analysis solution includes Neurophet AQUA AD Plus and Neurophet SCALE PET, designed to support the prescription of Alzheimer’s disease treatments, brain health, and dementia patient management.

The portfolio also includes Neurophet AQUA MS, a quantitative imaging analysis software solution for multiple sclerosis (MS). Integrated into Neurophet AQUA, Neurophet AQUA MS analyzes brain images of patients with MS, an intractable disease of the central nervous system.

Neurophet AQUA AD Plus uses AI-powered brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) analysis to automatically identify and quantify the locations and number of hypointense lesions associated with cerebral microbleeds and superficial siderosis, as well as hyperintense lesions associated with brain edema.

These imaging findings are particularly important for monitoring potential treatment-related side effects in patients with Alzheimer’s disease receiving anti-amyloid therapies, such as Leqembi and Kisunla. By providing quantitative insights into these brain changes, the solution seeks to support clinicians in assessing treatment safety and making more informed decisions throughout the course of Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

By combining RapidAI’s established U.S. hospital and healthcare customer base with Neurophet’s AI-powered brain imaging technology, the companies aim to expand access to advanced neuroimaging solutions and support more informed clinical decision-making.

“We plan to complete the integration of Neurophet AQUA AD Plus into RapidAI and begin full-scale product distribution, focusing on memory disorders centers in the U.S. that prescribe Leqembi and Kisunla,” said Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet.

He added, “We will further expand the platform integration to include Neurophet AQUA and Neurophet SCALE PET, establishing a comprehensive solution delivery framework that covers the entire continuum of dementia care, from diagnosis to treatment monitoring.”

Through the Rapid Enterprise Platform, Neurophet’s advanced neuroimaging capabilities are integrated into the workflows radiologists and care teams already use. Radiologists will be able to access AI-generated insights through Rapid Navigator Pro, while clinicians can access results through the Rapid Mobile App, helping teams review findings and coordinate patient care.

The integration reflects RapidAI’s deep expertise and commitment to continued innovation across the neuroscience service line. It gives health systems a consistent way to access and manage specialized clinical AI solutions through shared infrastructure and centralized AI governance. Together, these capabilities aim to support more informed treatment decisions and longitudinal monitoring for patients with neurodegenerative diseases.

About Neurophet

Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim) specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software “Neurophet AQUA”, PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software “Neurophet SCALE PET”, Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation “Neurophet tES/TMS LAB”, Alzheimer’s Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software “Neurophet AQUA AD” for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software “Neurophet AQUA MS”.

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain’s health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.