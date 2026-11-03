Manufacturing in India: Why Global Companies Are Shifting Their Focus to India

India is steadily strengthening its position in the global manufacturing industry as international companies look for new locations to expand production, diversify supply chains and reach growing consumer markets. What was once viewed mainly as a cost-effective manufacturing destination is now emerging as a strategic business base for companies seeking long-term growth, operational flexibility and access to international markets.

The changing global business environment is accelerating this transformation. Geopolitical uncertainties, trade disruptions and rising production costs have encouraged multinational companies to reconsider their dependence on traditional manufacturing centres. Against this backdrop, India is gaining attention for its expanding industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce, improving infrastructure and supportive government policies.

The opportunity extends beyond attracting large foreign companies. The growing manufacturing ecosystem is also opening new business avenues for Indian suppliers, engineering companies, technology providers and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

China Plus One Strategy Is Creating New Opportunities

Global businesses are increasingly adopting the China Plus One strategy to reduce their dependence on a single manufacturing location. Instead of shifting all production away from China, companies are building additional manufacturing capabilities in other markets to improve supply chain resilience.

India is becoming an important part of this diversification strategy. Its large domestic market, established industrial clusters and expanding supplier network offer opportunities for companies looking to balance domestic production with international exports.

For manufacturers, the decision is increasingly about long-term business security rather than simply finding cheaper labour. Establishing local sourcing networks, developing alternative production facilities and reducing transportation risks can help companies maintain more reliable operations.

This shift also creates opportunities for Indian businesses to become part of international procurement networks through component manufacturing, contract production and specialised engineering services.

Government Incentives Are Encouraging Industrial Investment

Government support is playing an important role in strengthening India’s manufacturing environment. Initiatives such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are encouraging businesses to increase domestic production and invest in modern industrial facilities.

The PLI programme covers 14 sectors, including electronics, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, textiles, solar modules and medical devices. By March 2026, the schemes had attracted more than ₹2.40 lakh crore in investment and supported over 14.15 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Additional industrial initiatives are also expanding the country’s manufacturing ambitions. The Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana, with an allocation of ₹33,660 crore, aims to support the development of 100 industrial parks.

For investors, these programmes can improve the commercial attractiveness of establishing production facilities, expanding manufacturing capacity and building domestic supplier relationships.

However, businesses also consider practical factors such as infrastructure, regulatory clarity, access to raw materials and the availability of skilled workers before committing to long-term investments.

Electronics Manufacturing Is Becoming a Major Growth Engine

Electronics manufacturing has become one of the most visible examples of India’s industrial progress. Growing production of smartphones, consumer electronics and electronic components is strengthening the country’s position in international supply chains.

India’s electronics production reached approximately ₹13.11 lakh crore in FY2025-26, compared with around ₹1.9 lakh crore in FY2014-15.

The expansion is creating opportunities across the wider electronics ecosystem, including component manufacturing, assembly, testing, packaging, industrial equipment and logistics.

For global companies, the growing presence of domestic suppliers can make local manufacturing and sourcing more practical. For Indian MSMEs, it creates opportunities to supply specialised components and services to larger manufacturers.

The next stage of growth will depend on increasing domestic value addition and strengthening capabilities in advanced electronic components and semiconductor-related manufacturing.

Technology Is Changing the Economics of Manufacturing

Modern manufacturing is increasingly driven by productivity, automation and data-based decision-making. Indian factories are gradually adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), predictive maintenance and automated quality-control systems.

These investments help businesses monitor production processes, reduce equipment downtime, improve product consistency and minimise material wastage.

For manufacturers operating on tight margins, even small improvements in production efficiency can make a meaningful difference to profitability.

Technology adoption is also creating new opportunities for industrial software providers, automation companies, engineering startups and equipment manufacturers.

As global buyers demand higher quality and faster delivery, manufacturers that combine skilled workers with modern production technologies will have a stronger competitive position.

Better Infrastructure Is Strengthening India’s Industrial Ecosystem

For manufacturing companies, production costs do not end at the factory gate. Transportation, warehousing, inventory management and delivery schedules have a direct impact on business margins.

India’s infrastructure development is helping improve industrial connectivity through upgraded highways, railway networks, ports, freight corridors and logistics facilities.

Programmes such as PM GatiShakti and the National Logistics Policy are designed to improve coordination between different transportation networks and reduce inefficiencies.

The development of industrial corridors and manufacturing clusters is also encouraging businesses to establish operations beyond traditional metropolitan centres.

For companies, improved connectivity can mean more predictable deliveries, easier access to suppliers and better distribution of finished products. It can also make smaller industrial cities more attractive for new investments.

Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Renewable Energy Offer Fresh Opportunities

India’s manufacturing growth is extending across several industries, creating opportunities for businesses with different investment capacities and technical capabilities.

Automotive and electric vehicles: The expansion of electric mobility is creating demand for batteries, vehicle components, charging equipment, power electronics and precision engineering. Manufacturers that can develop reliable products for the evolving automotive ecosystem may find opportunities in both domestic and export markets.

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices: India’s pharmaceutical industry continues to serve international markets, while growing demand for medical equipment and healthcare technology is creating opportunities in diagnostics, hospital equipment and specialised manufacturing.

Renewable energy: Investment in solar power and clean energy is increasing demand for solar modules, battery storage systems, electrical components and related industrial equipment. This is encouraging manufacturers to explore new production capabilities.

Industrial engineering and steel: Infrastructure development, construction and industrial expansion are supporting demand for specialised machinery, steel products, industrial components and engineering services.

The diversity of these sectors gives manufacturers opportunities to enter new markets, develop specialised products and build relationships with different customer groups.

MSMEs Have a Bigger Role to Play in Global Supply Chains

One of the most important business opportunities emerging from India’s manufacturing expansion lies in the MSME sector.

Large manufacturing companies depend on a wide network of smaller businesses for raw materials, components, packaging, tooling, equipment maintenance, transportation and technical services.

As international manufacturers expand their Indian operations, demand for reliable domestic suppliers is likely to create new opportunities for smaller businesses.

However, becoming a preferred supplier requires more than competitive pricing. MSMEs need to maintain consistent product quality, meet delivery commitments, follow safety standards and invest in appropriate machinery and workforce training.

Specialising in niche products such as precision components, customised industrial parts, electronic subassemblies and specialised packaging can help smaller manufacturers differentiate themselves.

For MSMEs, the opportunity is to move beyond local supply contracts and gradually build relationships with larger manufacturers and international buyers.

Sustainable Manufacturing Is Becoming a Business Priority

Environmental performance is increasingly influencing international sourcing decisions. Global companies are paying closer attention to energy consumption, emissions, water use, waste management and responsible procurement.

Indian manufacturers are responding through renewable energy adoption, energy-efficient equipment, recycling systems and improved resource management.

These investments can deliver commercial benefits by reducing operating expenses, improving resource efficiency and helping businesses meet the expectations of international customers.

For export-oriented companies, environmental compliance and transparent production practices will become increasingly important in maintaining long-term business relationships.

Challenges That Will Determine India’s Manufacturing Success

Despite the growing investment interest, India still needs to address several challenges to strengthen its global competitiveness.

High logistics costs in certain regions, dependence on imported components, uneven infrastructure and shortages of specialised technical skills can affect manufacturing efficiency. Smaller businesses may also struggle with access to affordable finance and the cost of upgrading production facilities.

For international investors, predictable regulations, reliable power supply, industrial land availability and timely project execution remain important considerations.

Addressing these concerns will help India move beyond attracting individual manufacturing projects towards building complete industrial ecosystems with stronger domestic supply chains and higher-value production capabilities.

Conclusion

India’s rise as a global manufacturing destination is creating opportunities that extend well beyond factory expansion. International companies are looking at the country as a strategic base for production, sourcing and market development, while domestic businesses have an opportunity to become important partners in this changing industrial landscape.

The real business opportunity lies in strengthening local supplier networks, adopting advanced technologies, improving production quality and developing products that can compete internationally.

For MSMEs, industrial entrepreneurs and established manufacturers, this is an important time to invest in capabilities that meet the expectations of global buyers.

India’s manufacturing future will ultimately depend not just on attracting global companies, but on building a strong domestic industrial ecosystem capable of creating value, generating employment and competing successfully in international markets.