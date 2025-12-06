Nortec Provides an Update on Proposed Barker Bay Gold Property Acquisition

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 5, 2025) – Nortec Minerals Corp. (TSXV: NVT) (“Nortec” or the “Company“) is pleased to report on the status of the proposed acquisition of the Barker Bay Gold Property (the “Acquisition”) as announced via news release on November 5, 2025.

The Company received conditional approval for the Acquisition from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) on December 4, 2025.

The Company continues to work towards satisfying the conditions precedent to closing the Acquisition, including the completion of the concurrent private placement described in the Company’s press release dated November 12, 2025 (together with Acquisition, the “Transaction”).

The Company expects to close the Transaction in Q1 2026, subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration company that holds 100% interests in two exploration stage critical mineral (zinc) projects, namely the Sturgeon Lake VMS and the Mattagami River Zinc properties, both located in Ontario, Canada. Additionally, the Company holds a 16.4% interest in the Tammela Gold in Southwest Finland. Additional information can be found on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and its website at www.nortecminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company’s expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in palladium and other commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to Canadian and U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277170