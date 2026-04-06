HLL Lifecare Limited’s Peroorkada Unit Celebrates 57th Factory Day

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 6: HLL Lifecare Limited marked the 57th Factory Day of its Peroorkada Factory with a commemorative ceremony led by Chairperson and Managing Director Dr. Anitha Thampi, who inaugurated the celebrations and hoisted the flag at the facility.

Senior leadership including Remesh P. (Director – Finance), Benny Joseph (Director – Technical & Operations), V. Kuttappan Pillai (Senior Vice-President – Technical & Operations), and Smitha L.G. (Unit Head and Executive Director – Operations, Peroorkada Factory) were present, along with employees and trade union representatives.

A Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, HLL Lifecare Limited has been a key player in India’s healthcare manufacturing sector. The Peroorkada Factory, established on April 5, 1969, as the company’s first manufacturing unit, has grown into one of the largest condom production facilities in the world, with an annual capacity of 1,246 million pieces.

The celebration highlighted the unit’s legacy of operational excellence and its continued contribution to public health initiatives in India and beyond.