HPCL Delivers 62.83 Lakh LPG Cylinders; Maintains Robust Fuel Supply and Strengthens Enforcement

Kolkata, Apr 06: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ( HPCL ) continues to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel and LPG across the country, maintaining a resilient supply chain to effectively meet the nation’s energy demand.

During the period from 1st to 5th April 2026, HPCL recorded nozzle sales of 132.81 TMT of Petrol (MS) and 277.64 TMT of Diesel (HSD), reflecting stable consumption patterns and consistent product availability across its extensive retail network. To support this, 30,994 tankers carrying MS, HSD, and PDS SKO were dispatched, ensuring timely and efficient deliveries across all regions.

In the LPG segment, during the period from 1st to 5th April 2026, HPCL delivered 62.83 lakh cylinders , maintaining normal supply levels and reaffirming its commitment to reliable and prompt service. The Company also supplied 1,05,183 Free Trade LPG cylinders of 5 Kg and 10,187 cylinders of 2 Kg, enhancing last-mile accessibility and supporting the energy needs of migrant workers and economically weaker sections.

HPCL continues to witness strong adoption of digital platforms for LPG bookings, with 96.4% of bookings being made through channels such as IVRS, SMS, Missed Call, HP PAY, and WhatsApp on 5th April 2026. Deliveries are secured through DAC/OTP-based authentication, ensuring transparency and safe delivery to consumers.

The Company remains actively engaged in addressing and ensuring prompt resolution of customer concerns through its digital platforms, web portal, and toll-free services.

Reinforcing its commitment to transparency and consumer protection, HPCL has intensified its monitoring and enforcement mechanisms across the LPG distribution network. Between 14th March and 5th April 2026, the Company conducted 4,110 inspections, taking action against 55 distributors, including the suspension of 22 distributorships. In coordination with other Oil Marketing Companies and State authorities, 656 raids were carried out, 40 FIRs registered, and 3,163 LPG cylinders seized.