3rd Delhi State Para Swimming Championship 2025 Concludes with Record Participation in New Delhi

New Delhi, September 14, 2025: The Divyang Para Sports Association of Delhi, an affiliated member of the Paralympic Committee of India, successfully hosted the 3rd Delhi State Para Swimming Championship 2025 at the prestigious Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherji Swimming Pool Complex, New Delhi.

The championship saw the participation of 120 para-athletes across four competitive categories:

S-14 (25 athletes)

S-1 (48 athletes)

S-13 (29 athletes)

SM-5 (18 athletes)

The event brought together sub-junior, junior, and senior athletes, offering a platform to nurture grassroots talent while strengthening the pathway for national and international competitions.

The event was graced by Dr. Arvind Menon, National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the championship, Dr. Menon said, “The dedication and resilience of our para-athletes truly embody the spirit of New India. Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, para sports in the country are receiving unprecedented recognition and support. Today’s championship not only celebrates talent but also inspires society to create equal opportunities for all.”

On behalf of the organizing team, Mrs. Parul Singh, President of the Divyang Para Sports Association of Delhi, said, “This championship is more than just a sporting event—it is a movement towards inclusivity, empowerment, and excellence. Every athlete here is a symbol of courage, and with the continued support of our partners, and the encouragement we receive from leaders including our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to taking Delhi’s para sports to new heights.”

Adding perspective at the national level, Mr. Satya Babu, Director of the Paralympic Committee of India, said, “Events like the Delhi State Para Swimming Championship are vital in identifying and nurturing grassroots talent. These young athletes represent the future of Indian para sports, and the Paralympic Committee of India is proud to support such initiatives that align with our broader vision of preparing athletes for global excellence.”

Delivering the vote of thanks, Mr. Rahul Kasana, General Secretary DPSA, thanked all the guests, participants, and supporters for making the event a success.

The event also saw the presence of Gaurav Choudhary, Vice President Divyang Para Sports Association of Delhi, Mr. Ajit Chandila, Chief Patron DPSA, and Mr. Lalit, Treasurer DPSA.

The Association extended special thanks to DICCAI, the Main Sponsor, for their unwavering commitment towards empowering athletes with disabilities and enabling platforms where talent can thrive.

The success of the 3rd Delhi State Para Swimming Championship 2025 reaffirms Delhi’s growing stature as a hub for para sports and sets the stage for Indian para-athletes to achieve excellence at both national and international levels.