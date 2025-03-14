Hyderabad/New Delhi, 14th March 2025 | Airo and Aether 2025, the annual sports and cultural fests of Mahindra University witnessed an overwhelming response, bringing together students, athletes, and performers in a celebration of talent, teamwork, and creativity.

Airo featured an exhilarating lineup of 16 sports, including cricket, kabaddi, basketball, football, tennis, and badminton and more. Students from institutions such as BITS Pilani, IIT Hyderabad, CBIT, Woxsen University and more participated.

Mahindra University secured the first place in cricket, throwball, volleyball, basketball (women’s), kabaddi (women’s), men’s tennis, and yoga. The university also earned runner-up positions in multiple categories, reaffirming its commitment to athletic excellence and sportsmanship.

AIRO 2025 announced the addition of new sports, including yoga, swimming, men’s throwball, women’s kabaddi, and women’s Kho Kho reinforcing the festival’s inclusivity and commitment to providing a broader platform for students to showcase their athletic abilities. The runner up for cricket was CBIT, BITS in women’s basketball and volleyball, Malla Reddy University in men’s volleyball, TKRES in men’s and women’s throwball, CMRIT in men’s Kho Kho and Little Flower in men’s tennis.

Aether 2025 captivated audiences with its “Wonderland” theme, transforming the campus into a realm of magic and wonder. The fest featured a diverse array of events, including the Battle of Brands, Mehfil, Photo Treasure Hunt, Street Photography talk, Terrarium Tales, Disco Royale, Squid Games 2.0, Cultural Night, Battle of Beats, BOB and BOV (Battle of Bands and Battle of Vocals), and many more.

Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, emphasized that “We are proud to host our flagship student events Airo and Aether which offer excellent opportunities for students to showcase their talent and skills, practise collaboration and communication, and build lasting memories of the fun and excitement. The festival fosters a spirit of mutual appreciation and builds peer networks amongst the student community. We are grateful for the excellent participation and look forward to witnessing new talent as it grows.”

The event concluded with electrifying performances by Band Raag and PROJECT 91, which had the audience in high spirits.