Amid Rabi Losses and Weak Monsoon Outlook, CropLife India Issues Zaid Crop Advisory

New Delhi, Apr 09: At a time when farmers across several states are dealing with significant losses to Rabi crops from unseasonal hailstorms, CropLife India, the apex association of leading R&D-driven crop science companies, has issued a Zaid Crop Advisory urging farmers to prioritise timely sowing, science-based crop protection and responsible input sourcing during a cropping window that has become critical for farm incomes this year.

The advisory comes at a time when Indian farmers are confronting multiple challenges ahead of the Zaid season. Successive western disturbances have damaged harvest-ready Rabi crops across Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states; prompting the Union Agriculture Minister to direct officials to expedite coordinated crop loss assessments. In several regions, these disruptions has delayed field preparation for the upcoming Zaid crops.

Meanwhile, disruptions to global supply chains and key shipping routes due to the conflict in West Asia have raised input costs across agricultural sectors, including crop protection. While the Government’s recent decision to temporarily waive customs duty on key petrochemical inputs is a welcome step, the full benefit is expected to materialise only in subsequent production cycles. Private forecaster Skymet has projected a below-normal monsoon for 2026 at around 94 per cent of the long-period average, with a 30 per cent probability of drought, while NOAA has indicated a 62 per cent chance of El Niño emerging by June–August. A weaker monsoon outlook makes Zaid season returns even more important as a financial buffer ahead of an uncertain Kharif.

“Farmers who have suffered Rabi losses cannot afford to miss the Zaid window. Every week of delay in sowing compresses the growing period and directly reduces yields. Our advisory focuses on what farmers can act on right now, selecting heat-tolerant varieties, ensuring irrigation every five to seven days, using mulch to conserve moisture and regular scouting for pests such as red spider mites, aphids and fruit flies, whose cycles accelerate in summer heat. With residual moisture from unseasonal rain still present in some areas, vigilance against fungal diseases is equally important. Timely, need-based use of crop protection products, in line with label directions and Good Agricultural Practices, can make a significant difference in protecting yields during this short but vital season,” said Mr. Durgesh Chandra, Secretary General, CropLife India. “While the evolving geopolitical situation offers some near-term relief to supply chains, uncertainty remains and cost pressures have not fully eased. In such an environment, supply gaps and price volatility increase the risk of counterfeit or substandard crop protection products entering the market. This is a particular concern during the Zaid season, where even one failed spray application on a short-duration crop can result in total yield loss. Farmers must purchase only from licensed dealers, verify product authenticity and strictly follow label and leaflet directions,” Mr. Chandra added.

The Zaid Crop Advisory covers management practices for short-duration summer crops such as watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, bitter gourd, moong dal and fodder maize, grown between March and June. It recommends early sowing to ensure harvest before monsoon arrival, drip irrigation for water efficiency during peak summer heat, organic or plastic mulch to conserve soil moisture and regular field monitoring with need-based application of crop protection products. The advisory also emphasises use of mechanisation to complete land preparation quickly within the short Zaid window and intercropping with legumes such as moong to maintain soil nitrogen levels.

CropLife India reiterates its commitment to supporting farmers through timely advisories, stewardship and Good Agricultural Practices.