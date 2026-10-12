AM/NS India signs Shareholders’ Agreement to upgrade four Government ITIs in Andhra Pradesh under PM-SETU

Vishakhapattnam, October 12, 2026: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has signed a Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA) with the Government of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh to upgrade four Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the Vishakhapattnam cluster under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme.

The SHA now formalises how AM/NS India, the Centre and the Government of Andhra Pradesh will work together to take the approved investment plan towards implementation. As the next step, a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be formed to manage the ITI upgrades and operations. AM/NS India will hold 51% ownership, while the Centre and the Government of Andhra Pradesh will hold 24.5% each.

The signing marks a key step towards improving training facilities, courses and teaching at the four ITIs. The cluster’s Strategic Investment Plan was the first to receive National Steering Committee approval under PM-SETU. With an approved investment of Rs 200 crore, the project aims to strengthen the employability of young people. Better facilities, updated courses and practical training will help students build skills for jobs in manufacturing and related industries.

Shri Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communication, Human Resource Development (HRD), and Real-Time Governance, Government of Andhra Pradesh said: “Our priority is to ensure that Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth creates opportunities for our young people. This partnership with AM/NS India will help students at four Government ITIs gain practical skills that employers need. By improving training facilities and bringing industry expertise into technical education, we aim to strengthen their employability and help them participate in the State’s growth.”

Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President – HR & Administration, AM/NS India, said: “AM/NS India aims to strengthen the employability of young people in Andhra Pradesh. Through this partnership, we will bring our manufacturing experience and NAMTECH’s technical education expertise to four Government ITIs in the Vishakhapattnam cluster. Better facilities, hands-on learning and stronger instructor training will help students build skills that employers need, preparing them for jobs in manufacturing and related industries while strengthening the pool of skilled local talent.”

AM/NS India will implement the project in partnership with New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology (NAMTECH), its academic and technical partner. The planned work includes modernising training facilities, updating existing courses, introducing new trades and strengthening instructor training.

For students, these improvements will mean more opportunities to learn using equipment and practices relevant to the workplace. Practical training will help them apply classroom knowledge and build confidence in performing technical tasks. Instructors will also receive training to strengthen their technical knowledge and teaching skills.

The project covers four Government ITIs: Government ITI (Old), Kancharapalem; Government ITI (Girls), Industrial Estate, Vishakhapattnam; Government ITI, Bobbili; and Government ITI, Narsipatnam. The Kancharapalem ITI will serve as the main training centre, supporting the other three institutes through shared facilities and resources.

By connecting training more closely with industry requirements, the project aims to improve students’ readiness for employment while helping employers access skilled candidates. It will support the development of local technical talent as Andhra Pradesh expands its industrial and manufacturing base.

The Andhra Pradesh agreement is one of two separate SHAs signed by AM/NS India under PM-SETU. The other covers five Government ITIs in the Surat cluster in Gujarat. Together, the projects cover nine ITIs with a combined approved investment of Rs 440 crore.

PM-SETU is a Government of India initiative with a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore. It aims to upgrade 1,000 Government ITIs through industry partnerships and strengthen five National Skill Training Institutes, helping young people develop practical skills for employment.

ABOUT ARCELORMITTAL NIPPON STEEL INDIA (AM/NS India):

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steel manufacturing organisations. A leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India, the company has a crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum with state-of-the-art downstream facilities. It produces a fully diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel, and has a pellet capacity of 20 million tonnes. The company is also setting up an 8.2 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India currently stands as the only integrated steel company in the country to have received the Green Steel Certificate from the Ministry of Steel.