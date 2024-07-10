Hyderabad, 10th July 2024: Barbeque Nation, India’s leading casual dining restaurant chain renowned for its unique live grill experience, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest outlet in Hyderabad Knowledge city, Sattva Groups. Strategically situated in Hyderabad, this newest addition promises to ignite the culinary scene with its signature blend of flavors, ambience, and impeccable hospitality.

Celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine combined with global culinary influences, Barbeque Nation’s newly launched outlet offers an immersive dining journey for patrons of all palates. Guests can indulge in an array of vegetarian and non- vegetarian succulent kebabs and grilled delights served directly on their tables, enhancing the interactive all-you-can-eat dining experience that the brand is famous for.

For starters, non-vegetarians can indulge in the famous Singori Chicken Tikka, Dhanari Fish Tikka, Soya Chilli Prawns, Tandoori Tangri, Chicken Seekh Kebab, American Fried Chicken, while the vegetarians can feast on the mouth-watering Thai Grilled Veg, Paneer Chutney Wala, Tandoori Mushroom, Roasted Schezwan aloo, Churasco Pineapple and many more. The main course section for non-vegetarians includes Chicken Dum Biryani, Murgh Banjara, Burani Gosht, Coastal Fish Curry and Achari Anda Masala, while the vegetarians can indulge Paneer Makhani, Mix Veg, Methi Palak Mutter, Veg Dum Biriyani, Dal Makhani, and many more. The live counters offer a variety of non-veg/veg options like Paani Puri, Dahi Puri, Sev Puri, Papdi Chaat and varieties of Pasta. The dessert section comprises Moong Dal Halwa, Gulab Jamun, Kesariya Phirni, Triffle Pudding, Fruits Cube etc. The wide range of Kulfis can be customised by mixing various flavours, and is sure to leave the guests asking for more.