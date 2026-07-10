Chapman Freeborn helps restore Air Zimbabwe’s Harare–London Gatwick route

July 10: Chapman Freeborn, the global aircraft charter and leasing specialist and part of Avia Solutions Group, has supported Air Zimbabwe with a tailored ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) capacity solution for the planned resumption of direct scheduled services between Harare and London Gatwick.

Expected to restart by the end of July 2026, the route will reconnect Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom with direct scheduled flights for the first time in more than 14 years. The service will be operated by Spanish carrier Plus Ultra using an Airbus A330 aircraft under a long-term ACMI agreement, with initial operations expected to include three weekly frequencies between Harare and London Gatwick.

Under the agreement, Plus Ultra will provide the aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance, while the flights will operate under Air Zimbabwe’s flight code. Chapman Freeborn delivered the ACMI and contract management support required to help structure the long-haul operation, working closely with all stakeholders throughout the planning process.

The resumption of the route marks more than the return of a direct air service. It restores a vital commercial, tourism and cultural link between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom, while enhancing travel options for the Zimbabwean diaspora, business travellers and tourists. The service is also expected to strengthen direct air freight capacity for time-sensitive exports, including horticultural and other perishable products destined for the UK market.

“This is an important milestone for Air Zimbabwe and a significant step in restoring direct connectivity between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom. We are proud to have played an important role in supporting this project, working closely with Air Zimbabwe and Plus Ultra to help deliver the right structure for the route. Across Africa, we continue to see growing demand for flexible capacity solutions as airlines rebuild networks, respond to passenger demand and manage fleet requirements more efficiently. ACMI can play an important role in supporting that growth, particularly on strategic routes where speed, flexibility and operational reliability are essential,” said Linas Dovydenas, President – IMEA at Chapman Freeborn. “Long-haul ACMI programmes require close coordination between airlines, operators, aviation authorities and commercial partners—from aircraft suitability and operational planning to regulatory compliance and service readiness. In this case, our team supported the project from a capacity and contract management perspective, helping bring together the right structure for a strategically important route. This project demonstrates how collaborative ACMI solutions can help airlines restore critical routes and return strategically important services to the market,” said Daniel Huggins, Director – ACMI & Leasing at Chapman Freeborn.

Chapman Freeborn’s dedicated ACMI team supports airlines worldwide with short-, medium- and long-term capacity requirements across narrowbody, widebody, regional and cargo aircraft. Through tailored aircraft leasing and ACMI solutions, the company helps carriers optimise fleet capacity, restore key routes and respond effectively to complex operational requirements.