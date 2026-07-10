Gandhinagar to Witness Major Green Expansion Under Gujarat’s ‘Van Kavach’ Initiative

Gandhinagar, July 10: Gujarat is set to strengthen its environmental conservation efforts with the expansion of the ‘Van Kavach’ forest model, under which around 600 hectares of land in Gandhinagar will be developed into green zones.

The initiative aims to increase forest cover, promote biodiversity, and create sustainable green spaces in and around the state capital. The project will focus on scientific plantation techniques, ecosystem restoration, and long-term maintenance of the newly developed forest areas.

Officials said the expansion of the ‘Van Kavach’ model is part of Gujarat’s broader efforts to address environmental challenges, improve air quality, and enhance urban ecological balance.

The planned green cover development is expected to provide multiple environmental benefits, including carbon reduction, improved climate resilience, and increased habitat for native plant and animal species.

The state government has emphasised coordinated efforts among various departments and stakeholders to ensure effective implementation and long-term success of the project.