Colorbar Celebrates Valentine’s with ‘7 Love Letters, 7 Days of Beauty’ – Be Magically Yours

New Delhi, February 17, 2025: This Valentine’s Day, Colorbar Cosmetics redefined beauty and romance with its MagicallyYours campaign. Inspired by the enduring charm of love letters, the initiative paid homage to beauty, self-expression, and the magic woven into meaningful moments. With MagicallyYours, Colorbar invited beauty enthusiasts to embrace the nostalgia of handwritten letters – intimate, personal, and everlasting, much like the essence of beauty itself.

Leading up to Valentine’s Day, Colorbar unveiled seven heartfelt love letters, each celebrating the beauty of love in its many forms. From declarations of self-love to messages of admiration, each letter encapsulated the magic of love and the promise of something truly special. The campaign aligned with seven iconic Colorbar products, each representing a day of Valentine’s week. From Sinful Blush for Rose Day to The Love Letter from Colorbar on Valentine’s Day, each product told a unique story, encouraging individuals to embrace their inner magic and make the week MagicallyYours.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Samir K. Modi, Founder and Managing Director of Colorbar Cosmetics, shared, “At Colorbar, we believe beauty is a language of love, a way to express oneself beyond boundaries. With MagicallyYours, we brought back the magic of love letters with timeless reflections of human emotion. We wanted consumers to feel celebrated, whether embracing self-love or expressing their feelings to a loved one. This Valentine’s, we ensured that every moment with Colorbar helped individuals own the magic within them.”

Colorbar brought the campaign to life through immersive experiences and exclusive Valentine’s offerings. Engaging social media content and a specially curated microsite allowed users to receive a personalised love letter from Colorbar, revealed through an interactive video. The microsite also showcased the campaign’s product range, along with exclusive offers that made the celebration even more magical.