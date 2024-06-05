Gurugram, June 05, 2024: On World Environment Day, India’s leading agri-input company Dhanuka Agritech on Wednesday launched a massive drive to plant 1-lakh tress across the country. The company will plant fruit bearing plants in various parts of the country in association with its channel partners, dealers and other stakeholders.

Dhanuka Group Chairman Mr. R. G. Agarwal formally launched the drive by planting a fruit bearing tree at the company’s corporate office in Gurugram. Other officials of the company too planted trees on the occasion.

Mr. Agarwal informed that 5,000 trees will be planted in his home town Ratangarh in Rajasthan and the drive will be expanded to other parts of the country.

“Environment and sustainability are two core areas which need utmost priority. At Dhanuka, we are continuously striving towards conserving environment, particularly land restoration. In the same quest, we are undertaking a massive plantation drive and we would plant about 1 lakh fruit bearing saplings across the country over the next few months,” Mr. Agarwal said.

One hand the plantation of fruit bearing plants would be beneficial for farmers and on the hand it would also help in restoration of land, he added.

The Dhanuka Group Chairman stressed the need to conserve water and encourage the use of technologies like drones, water sensors, and drip irrigation.