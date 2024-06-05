Dhanuka Launches Ambitious 1-Lakh Tree Planting Drive Across India on World Environment Day

June 5, 2024 Sujata news 0

Gurugram, June 05, 2024: On World Environment Day, India’s leading agri-input company Dhanuka Agritech on Wednesday launched a massive drive to plant 1-lakh tress across the country. The company will plant fruit bearing plants in various parts of the country in association with its channel partners, dealers and other stakeholders.

plantataion

Dhanuka Group Chairman Mr. R. G. Agarwal formally launched the drive by planting a fruit bearing tree at the company’s corporate office in Gurugram. Other officials of the company too planted trees on the occasion.

Mr. Agarwal informed that 5,000 trees will be planted in his home town Ratangarh in Rajasthan and the drive will be expanded to other parts of the country.

“Environment and sustainability are two core areas which need utmost priority. At Dhanuka, we are continuously striving towards conserving environment, particularly land restoration. In the same quest, we are undertaking a massive plantation drive and we would plant about 1 lakh fruit bearing saplings across the country over the next few months,” Mr. Agarwal said.

One hand the plantation of fruit bearing plants would be beneficial for farmers and on the hand it would also help in restoration of land, he added.

The Dhanuka Group Chairman stressed the need to conserve water and encourage the use of technologies like drones, water sensors, and drip irrigation.

Related Articles

No Picture
Business

Hacks to Make Your Home Eco-friendly

June 4, 2022 Team Business Comments Off on Hacks to Make Your Home Eco-friendly

World Environment Day is celebrated every year to emphasise the significance of environmental protection. The theme for 2022 is ‘Only One Earth’ and this year, the focus is on living sustainably and in harmony with […]

Embassy Office Parks continues ESG initiatives on World Environment Day across all its commercial parks
Business

Embassy Office Parks continues ESG initiatives on World Environment Day across all its commercial parks

June 8, 2019 Praveen Business Comments Off on Embassy Office Parks continues ESG initiatives on World Environment Day across all its commercial parks

Embassy Office Parks, India’s first and only listed REIT, along with the tenant partners have come forth to support multiple environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives on World Environment Day. It has partnered with Lithium […]