Government Issues Report Ahead of New IIP 2022–23 Series Launch on June 1

May 25: The government has released a detailed report ahead of the launch of the new Index of Industrial Production (IIP) 2022–23 series, scheduled to come into effect from June 1.

The updated series aims to provide a more accurate and modern reflection of India’s industrial activity by incorporating revised data sets, improved classification methods, and updated weightages aligned with current economic structure.

Officials said the new framework will enhance the quality and relevance of industrial output measurement, making it more responsive to changes in manufacturing, mining, and electricity sectors.

The revised IIP series is expected to offer better insights into economic performance and support more informed policy decisions by capturing structural shifts in the economy.

The government noted that the upgrade is part of ongoing efforts to improve statistical systems and ensure more reliable economic indicators for planning and analysis.