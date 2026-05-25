Bangladesh Faces Food Inflation Risk Amid Hormuz Disruptions in Fertiliser Trade

May 25: Bangladesh is facing growing concerns over potential food inflation as disruptions in global trade routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, threaten the supply of fertilisers critical for agriculture.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage for energy and commodity shipments, has seen increased geopolitical tensions, raising uncertainty in the movement of essential inputs such as fertilisers. Any disruption in this corridor can significantly impact import-dependent economies like Bangladesh.

Analysts warn that delays or shortages in fertiliser imports could raise production costs for farmers, potentially affecting crop yields and leading to higher food prices in the domestic market.

The situation has added pressure on policymakers as they monitor global supply chain risks and assess measures to stabilise agricultural input supplies.

Experts believe that prolonged instability in global shipping routes could intensify inflationary pressures, particularly in food and essential commodities, making supply chain diversification increasingly important for food security.