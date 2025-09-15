Shaajchi Amra, Shaajben Apnio – MPJ Jewellers Opens Grand Showroom at Mullick Bazar

Kolkata, 15 September 2025: MPJ Jewellers, one of the most trusted and premium jewellery brands in Bengal and Eastern India, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest showroom at the culturally vibrant precinct of Mullick Bazar. This expansion marks another milestone in the brand’s journey of delivering exquisite craftsmanship and serving generations of customers.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Mayor of Kolkata, Shri Firhad Hakim, and actor Subhashree Ganguly. The Founder/Director, Mr. Soumik Roy Choudhury and Mr. Koushik Roy Choudhury, whose relentless efforts and vision have made this expansion possible, were also present.
Speaking at the event, Shri Firhad Hakim expressed his heartfelt appreciation:
“It was my pleasure to be a part of this journey. MPJ Jewellers is known as one of the most premium jewellery brands, and when Bengal thinks of jewellery, this is the name they trust. Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction continues to set benchmarks in the industry.”
Subhashree Ganguly shared her excitement, saying: “I have been a part of MPJ Jewellers as the brand ambassador for quite some time now. It has become like a family to me, and seeing my family achieve such heights and being able to share this with everyone is a blessing. I am so happy to be here.”
Mr. Soumik Roy Choudhury, Founder/Director at MPJ Jewellers, shared his excitement: “We are delighted to share that we are now ready to welcome you all to our much-awaited grand showroom at Mullick Bazar. This new space reflects our passion for innovation, quality, and customer care. We warmly invite everyone to visit, explore, and shop with us, giving us the opportunity to bring you more unique collections to cherish for years to come.”
Mr. Koushik Roy Choudhury, Founder/Director at MPJ Jewellers, warmly shared: “Along with the launch of this grand showroom, we have an exciting surprise coming your way, our new festive collection for Pujo and Dhanteras will be unveiled very soon. I invite everyone to explore the collection and celebrate this festive season with us.