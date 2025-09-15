Shaajchi Amra, Shaajben Apnio – MPJ Jewellers Opens Grand Showroom at Mullick Bazar

Kolkata, 15 September 2025: MPJ Jewellers, one of the most trusted and premium jewellery brands in Bengal and Eastern India, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest showroom at the culturally vibrant precinct of Mullick Bazar. This expansion marks another milestone in the brand’s journey of delivering exquisite craftsmanship and serving generations of customers.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Mayor of Kolkata, Shri Firhad Hakim, and actor Subhashree Ganguly. The Founder/Director, Mr. Soumik Roy Choudhury and Mr. Koushik Roy Choudhury, whose relentless efforts and vision have made this expansion possible, were also present.

Speaking at the event, Shri Firhad Hakim expressed his heartfelt appreciation: