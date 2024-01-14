Indian Diaspora Global Advocates for Keep The Door Open Campaign: Seeks Dual Citizenship for the Global Indian Diaspora

New Delhi, January 14, 2024 – Indian Diaspora Global, a collective of Indian-origin individuals from diverse backgrounds, has launched the “Keep The Door Open” campaign, advocating for dual citizenship for the Indian Diaspora worldwide. The campaign aims to address the challenges faced by Indian migrants who, due to current regulations, have to relinquish their Indian citizenship when acquiring citizenship in another country.

To delve into the legal, constitutional, social, cultural, economic, and legislative aspects of dual citizenship in India, Indian Diaspora Global is organizing a consultation conference. This conference will take place at the Constitutional Club of India on January 16, 2023, starting at 3 pm.

Melwyn Williams, Founder and Chairman, Indian Diaspora Global, expressed his views on the issue, ” Going in search of a better prospect is not a crime to be punished for. Like a mother waiting for her children to come back anytime they choose to, Bharat Mata is waiting for her children to come back to her. India is losing hugely on its economy and assets. The homes are literally getting empty. This could be a probable solution for addressing the brain drain. We endeavour to connect Indian origins to their roots as we seek dual citizenship in India for the Indian Diaspora.”

The consultation conference will provide a platform for discussions on the lawmakers’ perspective concerning dual citizenship, inviting support from Indian lawmakers, diplomats, eminent personalities, social workers, and the media. The event will shed light on the global trend of allowing dual citizenship, emphasizing the positive impact it can have on the economic, educational, and cultural well-being of individuals.

Notably, many countries like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia permit dual citizenship, fostering increased business success and global mobility. Indian Diaspora Global believes that granting dual citizenship in India could be a solution to the “brain drain” the country faces, bringing Indian citizens closer to the global community.

Event Details:

– Title: Keep The Door Open – Dual Citizenship Consultation Conference

– Date: January 16, 2023

– Time: 3:00 pm

– Venue: Constitutional Club of India, New Delhi

Indian Diaspora Global invites participation from individuals, lawmakers, diplomats, and media representatives to engage in constructive dialogue, fostering understanding and support for the campaign.