Google selects Medical Dialogues Among Top 10 Media Organisations for GNI Startups Lab 2nd Cohort

New Delhi: Tech Giant Google recently unveiled the second cohort of the Google News Initiative (GNI) Startups Lab, a 12-week catalyst program that aims to help the next generation of independent, news startups in India. Medical Dialogues, a leading health and medical news portal in India has been selected as one of the 10 startups participating in the program.

GNI Startups Lab is a 12-week catalyst program created in collaboration with Anymind Group and T-hub. The program aims to help the next generation of independent Indian news startups achieve financial and operational sustainability. The GNI Startups Lab India supports high-quality reporting for local communities, niche audiences and/or previously underserved communities across India.

Medical Dialogues is a medical news portal created to provide accurate, updated and timely information to medical and healthcare professionals and other stakeholders of healthcare. Aimed at promoting Medical journalism in India, Medical Dialogues is a unique platform for consolidated news in the healthcare sector, including Medical News, Health News, Pharma & Healthcare Industry News, News related to latest medical technology and much more.

Chosen out of over 110 applicants from across India, Medical Dialogues is a part of ten news startups that cover an array of types of journalism, including investigative, political, medical, youth, climate, and local news organizations and give a voice to underrepresented communities.

The other news startups apart from Medical Dialogues who have been included in the program include The Mooknayak, Queerbeat, SouthLive, Democratic Charkha, Feminism In India, Ground Report, Pratidhvani, Telugupost, and Truescoop.