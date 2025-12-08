Maha govt tables Rs 75,286.38 cr supplementary demands amid rising debt and widening deficits

Nagpur, Dec 8: Amid rising public debt of Rs 9.32 lakh crore and higher revenue and fiscal deficits, the Maharashtra government on Monday placed supplementary demands amounting to Rs 75,286.38 crore before the state legislature. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the demands on the opening day of the week-long winter session.

Out of the total outlay, Rs 15,648 crore has been set aside for compensation and financial aid to farmers affected by rain and floods, at a time when the state is rolling out a Rs 32,000 crore relief package for those hit by extreme weather.

The revenue and forest department has been allocated Rs 15,721.08 crore. A provision of Rs 9,250 crore has been made to subsidise electricity tariffs for agriculture pumps as well as power loom and handloom consumers. Another Rs 6,103 crore has been earmarked to provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

For other welfare schemes, the government earmarked Rs 5,024.48 crore for the women and child development department. It has also provisioned Rs 4,439.74 crore as the state’s share in the Centre’s interest-free loan for forty years, along with Rs 3,500 crore as the combined share of the Centre and state for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme.

Urban local bodies will receive Rs 2,200 crore as special grants for improving basic amenities and infrastructure. The government has set aside Rs 3,281.79 crore for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Ayushman schemes, and Rs 2,500 crore for stamp duty cess refunds related to civic and metro projects.

Further allocations include Rs 9,205 crore to the industry, energy, labour and mining department, Rs 9,115.76 crore to the urban development department, ahead of elections in 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and Rs 6,347.41 crore to the public works department. The planning department has been allotted Rs 4,853.99 crore as part of the government’s vision for Viksit Maharashtra 2047.

Other allocations include Rs 3,861.12 crore for the home department, Rs 3,602 crore for public health, Rs 3,223.39 crore for water resources, Rs 2,395.44 crore for school education and sports, and Rs 2,314.50 crore for social justice.

The state government, which had earlier presented a Rs 7.06 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, had sought supplementary demands of Rs 33,738 crore in December 2024 after the formation of the government led by Devendra Fadnavis. These funds were intended for Ladki Bahin payments, the statue of Shivaji Maharaj, and PWD road repairs.

During the March budget session, additional demands worth Rs 6,486 crore were placed for routine expenses, while the July monsoon session saw supplementary demands of Rs 57,509 crore for welfare schemes, Finance Commission grants and preparations for the Kumbh Mela.

Since the Mahayuti government took office, it has sought supplementary allocations totalling Rs 1,73,019 crore.

