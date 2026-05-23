Navbharat Niwas Hosts Customer Allotment Ceremony for Rajasthan Projects in Noida

Noida, May 23: Navbharat Niwas Private Limited organized an allotment ceremony for its customers on May 22 at Fortune Hotel by ITC, Noida, where homebuyers and investors associated with its plotted township projects in Rajasthan came under one roof. The two projects are Navbharat Shivani Vatika 11th and Navbharat Shivani Residency.

Almost 150 customers from Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas participated in the allotment process and interacted with the founders and management of the company, reflecting increased investor interest in infrastructure-oriented real estate locations in Rajasthan, particularly Jaipur and its industrial peripheries.

The company maintained a personalized approach to the allotment event with its founders and management taking part in it, reaffirming the company’s conviction that its customers will always be at the heart of its success story.

During the event, customers completed the allotment process by being updated about the status of project development, infrastructural growth in the region, and investment opportunities in the area. The company informed that the projects continued to garner attention owing to their proximity to infrastructure projects like the DMIC, RIICO industrial areas, expressways, and government urbanization plans.

Navbharat Shivani Vatika 11th, located adjacent to Renwal on the Jaipur-Khatu Highway, enjoys close access to the upcoming Kotputli-Kishangarh Greenfield Expressway and the Kaladar, Manda and Renwal RIICO Industrial Areas. This plotted township comes equipped with amenities like internal roadways, electricity, parks, boundary walls and gates.

On the other hand, Navbharat Shivani Residency at Phulera is being conceptualized as an investment-ready residential hub under the vision of the government’s Master Plan 2031. Being located in such a strategically important location with good connectivity to Mahindra World City, railway infrastructure, industrial belts, educational institutions and highways, Navbharat Shivani Residency will attract increasing investments from the northern markets.

Navbharat Niwas was incorporated by Mr. Prince Dhariwal and Mr. Gaurav Gupta, with co-founders Mr. Rohit Nayan, Mr. Anirudh Ada and Mr. Shivam Verma. Navbharat Niwas has grown to become a major player in plotted developments, townships and resorts across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Today, it caters to over 3,000 customers with transparent transactions, prompt possession and in-house project development capabilities.

Speaking at the event, Founder & Director Prince Dhariwal said, “At Navbharat Niwas, we believe trust is built through actions and long-term relationships. This allotment ceremony was an opportunity for us to personally engage with our customers and strengthen the confidence they place in us. Our focus has always been on transparency, commitment and creating secure investment opportunities for every buyer.” He further added, “We are witnessing increasing interest from investors looking at infrastructure-led growth corridors across Rajasthan. Through our projects, we aim to provide not just property ownership, but long-term value and peace of mind to our customers.”

With a growing footprint across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Navbharat Niwas plans to further expand through township, plotted development and infrastructure-linked real estate projects across emerging growth corridors in North India.