Odisha Approves Rs.833.74 Crore Tourism and Hospitality Investments, Creating 1,823 Jobs

Bhubaneswar, June 8 (UDN): Odisha has taken another significant step toward strengthening its tourism and hospitality sector, with the approval of multiple investment proposals worth ₹833.74 crore during the 147th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting. The approved projects are expected to generate 1,823 employment opportunities across the state.

The investments span several districts, reflecting the state’s growing appeal as a destination for tourism-led development. The approved projects include hospitality, resort, and tourism infrastructure ventures that aim to enhance visitor experiences while boosting local economies.

Among the key projects approved are those proposed by Swosti Premium Ltd. in Koraput, SNM Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. in Koraput, Sri Eco Resorts in Keonjhar, Sailabala Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. in Puri, Suryo Udyog Ltd. in Jagatsinghpur, Pratyaksh Hotel & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. in Koraput, Leharsh Exports & Services Pvt. Ltd. in Sundargarh, and Prachi Enterprises in Mayurbhanj.

The approvals underline the Odisha government’s continued focus on promoting tourism as a key economic growth driver. By encouraging investments in hotels, resorts, and tourism infrastructure, the state aims to attract more domestic and international visitors while creating sustainable employment opportunities in both urban and rural regions.

Industry observers note that the fresh investments will strengthen Odisha’s hospitality ecosystem, particularly in emerging tourism destinations such as Koraput, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj, while further consolidating established hubs like Puri.

The latest approvals under the SLSWCA framework are aligned with Odisha’s broader vision of accelerating industrial growth, enhancing ease of doing business, and positioning the state as a preferred investment destination across sectors.