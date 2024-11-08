Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled Unveils State-of-the-Art Accessible Arts Centre for Empowerment

Bengaluru, 8th November 2024 — Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled proudly inaugurated the Samarthanam Art Centre, a ground-breaking, fully accessible and inclusive facility dedicated to nurturing and showcasing the artistic talents of individuals with disabilities. Located in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, the centre was inaugurated with much fanfare, with renowned playback singer Kunal Ganjawala as the celebrity guest.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Mr. Sanjay Singh, CEO and Head of Territory, BNP Paribas India, as Chief Guest, and Ms. Jayashri Balkrishna, General Manager of General Insurance Corporation of India, as Guest of Honour. Other corporate leaders in attendance included Mr. Aveek Sinha, CFO of JLL India; Mr. Nagabushana Reddy, Finance Controller at Thermo Fisher Scientific; and Mr. Ravi Kumar, Senior Vice President at NTT Data Information Processing Services Pvt Ltd. Their presence underscored the centre’s commitment to inclusivity and support for artists with disabilities.

Spanning over 32,000 square feet, this transformative facility stands as a testament to Samarthanam’s dedication to empowering artists with disabilities. The Samarthanam Art Centre features:

An accessible auditorium designed for performances, complete with ramps, specialized lifts, and seating arrangements catering to artists with mobility challenges.

Dedicated spaces for training, therapy, and creative development, providing a nurturing environment for artists to hone their skills.

The Samarthanam Institute of Music & Performing Arts (SIMPA), which offers programs in collaboration with Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal University of Music and Performing Arts (KSGH).

With a 337-seat acoustic auditorium, advanced stage lighting, cyclorama screen, and inclusive design, the Samarthanam Art Centre is set to become a hub for artistic expression, talent development, and performances by individuals with disabilities across India.

Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder and Managing Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, expressed his gratitude and excitement: “The Samarthanam Art Centre is a dream realized—a space where creativity knows no boundaries and talent flourishes in a fully accessible, inclusive environment. This centre not only supports artists with disabilities but also challenges the world’s perception of their capabilities.” He extended special thanks to BNP Paribas and other corporate partners for their invaluable support in making this vision a reality. Mr. Sanjay Singh of BNP Paribas India remarked, At BNP Paribas, we have embedded inclusion not only in financial solutions but across multiple fronts such as financing for the social economy or promotion of equal opportunities, diversity and human rights. Today, there is a growing recognition of the need for genuine representation of disability inclusion and art has the potential to lead the way in this journey as it transcends all boundaries,” said Sanjay Singh, CEO and Head of Territory, BNP Paribas India. “Our partnership with Samarthanam is an enabler for Art Inclusion and dedicated spaces like Samarthanam Art centre fosters holistic development of underprivileged and underserved communities through creative endeavours,” Mr. Singh added.

Samarthanam extends heartfelt thanks to BNP Paribas and other corporate partners, whose support made this landmark project possible. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the journey toward inclusive arts and cultural expression.