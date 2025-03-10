TELUS Digital India Impacts Over 4,400 Lives Through TELUS Days of Giving

Embracing its philosophy of “We Give Where We Live”, TELUS Digital India, a leader in AI-powered customer experience and business process solutions, has announced the successful culmination of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives for 2024. Through collaborations with local NGOs and dedicated volunteerism by team members, TELUS Digital India has made significant strides in community development, environmental sustainability, and educational advancement, impacting 4,400+ beneficiaries.

The initiatives saw participation from 1,200+ team members who contributed 5,300+ volunteer hours across various CSR programs in 2024. These dedicated volunteers engaged in diverse community programs including those focused on addressing education and skill development needs of the community, and advancing environmental sustainability through the planting and care of 2,000 saplings in New Delhi.

Empowering students, youth, and women through education

TELUS Digital India has made significant educational contributions across multiple communities through its strategic programs and partnerships. Their collaboration with the SETU Foundation, known as Project Samika, has achieved two main goals: providing educational support to 100 students and creating employment opportunities through skills training for 100 women. Additionally, through their partnership with Lakshyam, they’ve established a community education center that serves dual purposes: providing education to 100 students and offering essential job training to 50 women.

The company’s impact extends further with its partnership with Etasha Society’s Project AtmaNirbhar , which has provided job-training skills to 240 youth. TELUS Digital India has also conducted a school rehabilitation project in collaboration with the Parwarish Cares Foundation. Building on these efforts, the team supported the ARCH Foundation’s EduCode project, which now provides digital education to more than 400 students in grades 6 through 8.

In partnership with Challengers Group Trust, TELUS Digital India extended its educational outreach to 170 children from underprivileged communities in Noida through Project Ki Pathshala. The company further demonstrated its commitment to inclusive education by collaborating with Niswarth Seva Sankalp Trust on Project Shiksha, a specialized learning program that supported 55 specially-abled children. Finally, as part of TELUS Days of Giving. (TDOG), over 600 team members of TELUS Digital India volunteered to refurbish the Nehru Smarak Inter College in Noida, which benefitted more than 1,300 students and 19 teachers.

Healthcare and community welfare initiatives

TELUS Digital India also contributed to multiple initiatives in healthcare and community welfare throughout 2024.The company’s blood donation drives were highly successful. The inaugural drive at the Gurugram office in April in partnership with Chandra Laxmi Hospital Blood Bank collected 82 blood bags, benefiting an estimated 164 patients. This momentum continued with a second successful blood donation drive in TELUS Digital India’s Noida offices in November with Rotary Noida Blood Center, where 147 team member donors contributed 100 blood bags.

Beyond healthcare initiatives, TELUS Digital India engaged in a number of community outreach programs. In March, 25 team members participated in Holi celebrations with 150 children, in association with Challengers Group Trust. TELUS Digital India team volunteers also took part in community engagements, including a special Diwali CSR event with Lakshyam involving 25 volunteers, and a winter uniform distribution program during the SETU project visit in November. Additionally, 160 team member volunteers came together in December to fulfill the Christmas wishes of 204 underprivileged and special-needs children from Challengers Group Trust and Niswarth Seva Sankalp Trust, donating gifts such as bicycles, toys, winter clothes, books, sweets, school bags and more. The impact of TELUS Digital India’s CSR initiatives extends beyond direct beneficiaries, creating lasting change in communities across India. The company supported flood relief efforts in Kerala through a fundraiser from team members.

Environmental and sustainability

Solidifying its commitment to giving, TELUS Digital India has taken up initiatives that can lead to better ecological conservation and sustainable development. In partnership with Give Me Trees Trust, the company successfully planted 2,000 trees at Jonapur City Forest. This effort was complemented by the continued maintenance of 3,500 trees planted during Eco TELUS Days of Giving 2022. The company’s commitment to environmental sustainability was further strengthened through the mobilization of 160 team members who raised over INR 100,000 specifically for tree plantation initiatives.