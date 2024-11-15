Veranda Learning Solutions Reports Strong Q2 & H1 FY25 Financial Performance

CHENNAI, 15TH NOVEMBER 2024: Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, a listed education company offering end-to-end solutions in education space, announced robust financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024. The company delivered solid growth, capitalizing on new opportunities and continually providing high-impact educational outcomes.

In Q2 FY25, Veranda reported an operating revenue of ₹138.62 crore, a 40.91% increase from ₹98.37 crore in Q2 FY24. The EBITDA surged to ₹30.40 crore, marking a significant rise from ₹16.75 crore in the same period last year, driven by growth across business segments as well as operational efficiencies. Overall, the total revenue for H1FY25 stood at Rs. 257.61 crores, as compared to Rs. 167.27 crores in H1FY24. The Total number of students trained by the Veranda Group for H1FY25 stood at 1,72,198.

Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Particulars (Rs. Crores) Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24 Y-o-Y Q1 FY25 Q-o-Q H1FY25 H1FY24 Y-o-Y Revenue from Operations 138.62 98.37 40.91% 118.99 16.50% 257.61 167.27 54.00% Other Income 1.83 1.90 7.43 9.26 3.48 Total Income 140.45 100.27 40.07% 126.42 11.09% 266.87 170.75 56.29% Gross Profit 84.17 56.63 48.64% 72.44 16.19% 156.61 95.01 64.83% Gross Profit Margin (%) 60.72% 57.56% 60.88% 60.79% 56.80% Operating Expenses Advt. & Business Promotion 15.83 14.46 9.45% 16.05 (1.40)% 31.88 24.74 28.89% Corporate Costs 6.22 4.53 37.28% 5.87 5.94% 12.08 10.11 19.52% Other Expenses 31.43 21.68 44.94% 29.13 7.89% 60.55 38.62 56.81% Non-Operating Expenses ESOPs/RSU 2.12 1.10 92.01% 1.22 74.01% 3.34 2.64 26.60% EBITDA 30.40 16.75 81.54% 27.61 10.13% 58.01 22.39 159.13% Finance Cost 33.23 10.31 29.92 63.15 18.76 Depreciation 24.22 6.17 22.33 46.56 25.12 Tax Expenses 3.32 1.80 0.51 3.82 (0.63) PAT (30.37) (1.53) (25.16) (55.52) (20.86)

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Total Income: ₹140.45 crores in Q2 FY25 (up 40.07% YoY); ₹266.87 crores in H1 FY25 (up 56.29% YoY)

Gross Profit: ₹84.17 crores with a margin of 60.72% in Q2 FY25; ₹156.61 crores with a margin of 60.79% in H1 FY25

EBITDA: ₹30.40 crores in Q2 FY25 (up 81.54% YoY); ₹58.01 crores in H1 FY25 (up 159.13% YoY)

Commenting on the results, Mr. Suresh Kalpathi, Executive Director and Chairman of Veranda Learning Solutions, said: “I am pleased to announce Veranda Learning’s strong results in Q2 FY25, reflecting the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and the resilience of our core verticals. We focused on expanding our academic alliances and partnerships, including our recent entry into the Middle East with J.K. Shah Classes in partnership with Jumeira University Connect. This achievement strengthens our international growth strategy and aligns with our commitment to providing quality education worldwide. With a solid H1 FY25 performance, we remain on track to exceed our full-year EBITDA target of ₹120 crores.”

Recent Strategic Highlights