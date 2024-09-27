VR Diamonds Unveils a New Era of Luxury with the Grand Opening of Its Flagship Store in New Delhi

Experience Exquisite Craftsmanship at the Launch of VR Diamonds’ Latest Venture

VR Diamonds, a distinguished name in the diamond industry with a legacy spanning over 65 years, proudly announces the opening of its flagship store in the vibrant heart of New Delhi at M-41, GK 1 M Block. Embarking on a journey of unmatched elegance and innovation, VR Diamonds sets a new standard for luxury and craftsmanship with the grand launch of its latest venture.

Under the visionary leadership of Prakash Kalra and his son Vishal Kalra, VR Diamonds stands as a testament to tradition, trust, and excellence. As a subsidiary of BPD—a revered pioneer in loose diamonds and wholesale diamond jewellery—VR Diamonds remains committed to perfection, trust, and loyalty, offering discerning customers an unparalleled experience in luxury jewellery.

Vishal Kalra, a fourth-generation diamantaire, inherits a rich heritage of craftsmanship and elegance, infusing each creation with timeless allure and innovative design. Together with his father Prakash Kalra, they meticulously craft every piece of jewellery to reflect the essence of grace and sophistication. From dazzling solitaire engagement rings to intricately designed necklaces, each creation undergoes a rigorous process to ensure it surpasses the highest standards of quality and excellence.

At VR Diamonds, individuality and beauty take center stage, as each gem and jewel is meticulously crafted to illuminate the unique essence of its wearer. Recently bestowed with the prestigious IGI Trusted Jeweler certificate, VR Diamonds reaffirms its commitment to quality and authenticity, cementing its position as a trusted destination for jewellery connoisseurs.

Catering exclusively to a discerning clientele seeking unparalleled designs and certified diamonds, VR Diamonds offers personalized, one-of-a-kind creations that epitomize luxury and refinement. With a focus on exclusivity and unparalleled quality, VR Diamonds continues to redefine luxury in the diamond jewellery landscape.

About VR Diamonds:

VR Diamonds is a leading destination for luxury diamond jewellery, boasting a legacy of over 65 years in the industry. As a subsidiary of BPD, VR Diamonds is committed to excellence, trust, and craftsmanship, offering personalized creations that reflect the unique essence of each wearer. With a focus on exclusivity and quality, VR Diamonds continues to redefine luxury in the diamond jewellery market.