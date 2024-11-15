VST Tillers Tractors, one of the leading manufacturers of farm equipment in India, showcased its technologically superior 30HP Tractor with Stage-V Emission Norms at the recently concluded EIMA International Exhibition in Bologna, Italy

Leveraging its R&D capabilities this tractor is engineered to meet the stringent emission standards set by the European Union, ensuring a significant reduction in harmful pollutants without compromising on performance. The key features of the Stage 5 Japanese engine includes the integration of Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF) and Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOC). These components work in harmony to minimize particulate matter (PM), Nox, and CO emissions, effectively meeting the toughest pollution norms and making the tractor not only environmentally friendly but also more efficient in terms of fuel consumption.

VST Tillers Tractors reiterates its commitment to sustainable and frugal engineering and is set to enhance its R&D (research and development) capabilities by establishing a global tech center in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Expanding its presence in over 40 countries, including Europe, Asia, and Africa. VST has recently incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, VST Americas Inc., in the US, to address the needs of the North American market in the tractor and farm machinery segment.

At EIMA, VST displayed its tractors ranging from 18HP to 30HP including the VST FIELDTRAC 927, 929, and the new 30 HP Stage V model in VST FIELDTRAC Brand.

EIMA International is the International Exhibition of Agricultural and Gardening Machinery, a biennial event promoted since 1969 by the Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Federation, and organized by the Federation’s service company, FederUnacoma Surl, in cooperation with BolognaFiere. The event, attended by manufacturing companies from every continent and showing cutting-edge technologies on a global level, is held at the fairground in Bologna covering an exhibition area of 375,000 m², 122,000 m² net. Each edition hosts some 1,700 companies from 42 countries exhibiting more than 60,000 models of machinery and equipment for all types of agricultural or green activities for every business model.

VST Tillers Tractors Limited is India’s leading farm equipment manufacturer. VST was established in the year 1967 by the VST Group of companies. With a legacy of more than 55 years, VST continues to drive farm mechanization and empowerment of Indian farmers. The organization is the largest Indian manufacturer of Tillers, and 4WD Compact Tractors, and amongst the leading producers of the other category of Tractors, Engines, Transmission, Power Reaper, and Precision Components. VST also exports products to European, Asian, and African markets.