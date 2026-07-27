WeddingNama Founders Ankita and Akash Become Nikon India’s First-Ever Official Brand Ambassadors

Mumbai, July 27: WeddingNama, one of India’s wedding photography and filmmaking brands known for its cinematic and emotion-led storytelling, founded by Ankita & Akash, has been appointed by Nikon India as the brand’s first–ever official ambassadors in India.

While Nikon India has previously collaborated with photographers and creators through mentorship programs and educational initiatives, this is the first time the brand has formally introduced official ambassadors in the country.

Known for their emotional and cinematic approach to wedding storytelling, Ankita and Akash have built WeddingNama into one of India’s leading wedding photography and filmmaking brands. Over the years, the duo has documented weddings across the world, creating stories that are rooted in authenticity, emotion, and human connection.

For Ankita, the association with Nikon holds a personal significance. Her photography journey began with a Nikon camera, the very first camera she owned, and the brand has remained a constant through the years.

Speaking about the partnership, Ankita shared,

“Nikon has been part of my journey since the very beginning. My first camera was a Nikon, and over the years, it became such an important part of the way I tell stories and capture emotions. Being associated with the brand in this way feels very special and deeply meaningful to me.”

Akash, who explored different camera systems over the years before eventually choosing Nikon, spoke about the trust and consistency the brand offers while documenting real moments.

“Wedding photography is fast-paced and deeply emotional, and there’s very little room for error. Over time, Nikon became the system I felt most comfortable and confident working with, not just because of the image quality, but because of the reliability it offers in real situations,” he said.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment towards storytelling, creativity, and supporting the evolving photography community in India. Through this association, Nikon India and WeddingNama hope to further engage with creators and inspire the next generation of visual storytellers.

As Nikon India’s first official ambassadors, Ankita and Akash’s appointment marks an important step in the brand’s continued engagement with India’s growing creative community.