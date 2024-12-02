Yamaha Expands Footprint in Karnataka with Two New Blue Square Dealerships in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 2nd December 2024: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) announces the opening of two new Blue Square dealerships in Bengaluru, expanding its footprint in Karnataka as part of its nationwide growth strategy. The new Blue Square showrooms, Moto World, Bommanahali and Panache Enterprises, Marathahalli are in key areas of Bengaluru and will serve as comprehensive facilities for sales and service. With these openings, Yamaha strengthens its customer-focused approach, aiming to provide exceptional service and experience.

Karnataka continues to be a key market for Yamaha, driven by a growing demand for two-wheelers and a strong community of motorcycling enthusiasts. The region’s growth is supported by Yamaha’s extensive dealer network and innovative product offerings. The addition of two Blue Square dealerships in Bengaluru brings the total number of Yamaha Blue Square showrooms in Karnataka to 33, with 19 BSQs in Bengaluru alone.

The Blue Square showrooms represent more than just retail spaces. Designed as hubs for Yamaha’s premium motorcycling experience, these showrooms embody Yamaha’s racing legacy through the ‘Blue’ symbol and offer an immersive environment for customers to explore the brand’s product range.

The showrooms feature a premium display of Yamaha’s motorcycles and scooters, along with a wide range of genuine accessories, apparel, and spare parts. Designed to offer immersive experience, the Blue Square outlets allow customers to connect with Yamaha’s racing heritage at every touchpoint. Additionally, these showrooms serve as hubs for Yamaha’s Blue Streaks rider community, offering customers the opportunity to connect with fellow enthusiasts and experience their Yamaha machines through exciting rides and community events.This expansion aligns with Yamaha’s ongoing ‘The Call of The Blue’ brand campaign, further cementing its presence in India and building stronger ties with customers in every region.