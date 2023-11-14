1st West Bengal State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament 2023 -24 from 16th November till 19th November 2023 at Amoeba, Mani Square, Kolkata.This West Bengal State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament is open to bowlers registered with Bengal Tenpin Bowling Association.This event is organising by Bengal Tenpin Bowling Association

FORMAT – MEN

ROUND I:

All bowlers will play 1 block of 6 games.

Top 16 bowlers based on total pin fall of 6 games will qualify for Round II.

Round II:

Top 16 bowlers from Round I will play 1 block of 6 games.

Top 8 bowlers based on total pin fall of Round 1 & Round 2 will qualify for Round III.

Round III:

Top 8 bowlers from Round II will play 1 block of 6 games.

Top 4 bowlers based on total pin fall of Round 1, Round 2 & Round 3 qualify for the Knockout Round.

Knock-Out Round

Match 1 : Rank 1 Vs Rank 4

Match 2 : Rank 2 Vs Rank 3

The winner of each Match will be decided based on cumulative pinfall of 2 games. In case of Tie: One ball roll-off until the tie is broken.

Final Round

Winner of both the Matches in the Knockout Round will play 2 games. Based on Cumulative Pinfall of 2 Games, winner will be decided. In case of Tie: One ball roll-off until the tie is broken.