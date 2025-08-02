Adidas And Liverpool FC launch new Home And Away Jerseys For The 2025/26 Season

New Delhi, August 2nd, 2025 – For the first time in 13 years, adidas and Liverpool FC proudly present the club’s new Home and Away jerseys for the 2025/26 season. Having previously teamed up through some of Liverpool’s most iconic eras from 1985-1996 and again from 2006-2012, the three-stripes return to provide players and fans with cutting edge performance technology and lifestyle apparel from this season.

Launching today is the new Liverpool FC Home jersey which presents the club’s DNA in its purest form, with a dark strawberry red colourway forming the base of the jersey and the adidas three stripes in white running down the sleeves. The classic Liver Bird crest is emblazoned on the chest, while a clean-cut crew-neck collar gives the silhouette a modern, athletic look, with bespoke ribbing on the cuffs completing an overall aesthetic fitting of the LFC legacy.

The jersey will be paired with red shorts and red socks, with the socks featuring the adidas three stripes at the top and ‘LFC’ sign-off above the adidas logo on the shin.

The Away jersey lands in a colourway synonymous with LFC away kits of the past, featuring a cream off-white base with black and red detailing. For the crest, the Liver Bird sits inside a shield, with the shield shape taking inspiration from the main stand at the original Anfield stadium from 1906, reimagined to replicate the shape of the stand itself.

The Away jersey comes with two shorts and socks options. The first being black shorts with cream off-white socks, the alternate being cream off-white shorts with black socks.

Crafted for performance and to help provide world-class players with the confidence to play under pressure, the lightweight jersey features the latest in adidas technology. The on-field version of the jersey is constructed using advanced materials to maximize air flow to keep players feeling cool, while the fan version uses sweat-wicking and absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.

The on-field version of the kit is available to purchase for INR 8,599, while the fan version is INR 5,999 – with both available to purchase from today at selected adidas retail stores, online at https://www.adidas.co.in/liverpool Liverpool FC stores and key retail partners.

Sam Handy, GM at adidas Football, said: “The return of adidas to Liverpool FC is a momentous occasion for us. Seeing our iconic three stripes adorning Liverpool FC kits again is something we’re incredibly proud of. The Home jersey is a true representation of the Liverpool DNA – classy and understated, while the Away jersey pays homage to the club’s rich history. I speak on behalf of everyone at adidas when I say this is just the start of an incredible journey and we’re extremely excited for what’s to come.”

Ben Latty, Chief Commercial Officer at LFC, said: “This is more than just the launch of a new kit – it marks the beginning of a 10-year relationship for LFC and adidas. Since announcing the partnership in March, there’s been a huge sense of anticipation and excitement. This first collection sets the tone for seasons to come.”

Arriving alongside the Home and Away kits are a Pre-Match jersey, Z.N.E. football Anthem jacket and classic adidas Samba trainer. The Pre-Match jersey takes inspiration from the iconic Shankly Gates seen outside Anfield stadium, with a black base adorned with an intricate gated pattern in deep red. The Z.N.E. football Anthem jacket is made from soft double-knit fabric and equipped with a spacious hood featuring a ‘YNWA’ sign-off in tribute to Liverpool’s famous slogan. The bespoke LFC Samba trainer features a white leather upper, three stripes in red and the LFC crest on the tongue. It’s rounded off with a ‘YNWA’ sign-off in gold on the side.

To celebrate the launch of the new jerseys, adidas and Liverpool FC released a film titled ‘Your Dream. Our Reality’. The film shows a young girl’s encounter with the new Liverpool jerseys, leading her on a journey which unfolds through a series of dream-like experiences that blur the line between fantasy and reality. The journey takes her from a dream dinner with icons of past and present such as Ian Rush and Mohamed Salah, tore-creating the iconic Gerrard and Alonso adidas advert with current men’s and women’s first team players, and a tour of LFC’s trophy successes with Sir Kenny Dalglish, before finishing on the Anfield pitch in a climactic final scene.

The launch film is supported by player and product imagery which draws inspiration from the dream dinner scene, plus bespoke video extensions and behind the scenes photography, which will be published across Club, adidas and player channels.