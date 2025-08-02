PR Guru honoured for Excellence in Strategic Communication at Business Icon Awards 2025

Honoured at Business Icon Awards 2025 for Outstanding Contribution to Public Relations

New Delhi, August 2, 2025

PR Guru, one of India’s leading public relations and strategic communication consultancies, was honoured at the prestigious Business Icon Awards & Seminar 2025, organised by the Media Federation of India at the Press Club of India, New Delhi.

The recognition was awarded to Manoj Sharma, founder of PR Guru, for the firm’s consistent contribution to shaping ethical, impactful, and insight-driven PR campaigns that resonate with the evolving needs of clients, institutions, and society at large.

The award is a testament to PR Guru’s commitment to building credible narratives across sectors—be it public policy, development, corporate affairs, or grassroots initiatives. With a strong emphasis on research, storytelling, and cultural context, PR Guru has carved a space as a trusted name in reputation management and public engagement.

Speaking at the event, Manoj Sharma said:

“This award belongs to the entire PR Guru team. It is the result of the hard work, creativity, and integrity with which our colleagues approach every brief, every campaign, and every challenge. At PR Guru, we believe that good communication is not just about visibility—it’s about responsibility. This recognition motivates us to keep raising the bar.”

The event was attended by respected figures from the media and administrative landscape, and featured panel discussions on the future of ethical journalism, cross-industry collaboration, and the role of communication in shaping public discourse.