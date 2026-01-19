1623 Farnam Expands Omaha Footprint With Second Midwest Interconnection Facility

OMAHA – Jan 19 – 1623 Farnam, a regional leader in network-neutral edge interconnection and data center services, announces it has closed on a second interconnection facility in Omaha, significantly expanding its regional footprint and long-term capacity to support network-driven growth.

The new facility will complement 1623 Farnam’s flagship carrier hotel and is planned to be operational in mid-2028, delivering at least 5MW of capacity while reinforcing the company’s interconnection-first strategy and commitment to the Midwest as a critical meet-in-the-middle market for cloud, carrier, wireless and content ecosystems.

“We are proud to announce we have closed on our second interconnection facility in Omaha,” said Bill Severn, CEO & President of 1623 Farnam. “This expansion builds upon the premier, most connected interconnection facility in the entire Midwest and positions us to create the next edge interconnection hub for the region.”

The expansion builds on sustained momentum with the company’s original 1623 Farnam location, which has become one of the most densely connected interconnection environments in the region. Home to a broad ecosystem of carriers, cloud providers, ISPs, wireless operators, enterprises and content platforms, the facility plays a central role in enabling low-latency traffic exchange and scalable edge deployments.

With rising demand driven by edge computing, broadband and wireless backhaul, cloud connectivity, content distribution and AI-driven workloads, the second Omaha facility is designed to extend the interconnection density, network diversity and ecosystem value that define the 1623 Farnam platform.

“This second facility further strengthens Omaha’s position as a critical Midwest interconnection hub and gives our customers the connectivity, diversity, and scale they need to support today’s distributed, latency-sensitive applications,” said Brian Bradley, President of BERKS Group, parent company of 1623 Farnam.

Additional details regarding availability, connectivity options and ecosystem participation will be shared as the new facility progresses.