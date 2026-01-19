Jinye Zhang: “Today’s borrowers aren’t just buying a home — they’re building a multi-year financial roadmap”

One of Canada’s leading mortgage brokers explains why modern clients demand strategic thinking, complete transparency, and the ability to see beyond a single transaction

In 2025, the North American mortgage market is poised for noticeably improved affordability: according to Fannie Mae’s forecast, average mortgage rates could drop to around 6.3% by year-end (fanniemae.com). For borrowers, this opens the door to revisiting financial decisions; for brokers, it means adapting to clients who no longer focus solely on today’s terms but plan transactions with future rate movements in mind.

Jinye Zhang, a Sub-Mortgage Agent from DLC Clear trust Mortgages and one of Canada’s top mortgage brokers with more than ten years of experience in financial services, demonstrates how to meet these evolving expectations. He helps borrowers craft not just a single transaction but a long-term, multi-stage financial strategy that includes refinancing and prepayment planning.

Jinye shared with us how client expectations are shifting, what now matters most when choosing a broker, and which skills and approaches keep professionals competitive in today’s fast-moving mortgage market.

“Information has never been more accessible — and clients feel it”

Jinye, you are ranked as one of Canada’s top-75 mortgage brokers. Which qualities do you believe are becoming critical for brokers in today’s market and have helped you personally to achieve such a position?

Fast response and constant learning — without them, you simply won’t survive today. A quick reply helps the client decide faster and dramatically increases closing rates. Deep market and product knowledge lets you find solutions even in the most complex cases. These same qualities also shape how clients evaluate brokers today — and strongly influence what they expect from the entire mortgage process.

Many clients today want to understand the entire purchase or refinance process from start to finish. At Clear Trust Mortgages, what are the most common questions or misconceptions you encounter?

The most frequent question is still the interest rate — it directly affects the monthly payment and total cost. The second is prepayment flexibility. Fixed or variable? There’s no one-size-fits-all answer; it’s always case-by-case.

As a jury member for international contests such as American Business Expo and TITAN Business Awards, you also see the best practices of top brokers worldwide, not only Canada. Based on that experience, how have borrower expectations changed over the past 5–7 years, and which requests do you hear most often today?

Speed of response — everyone expects it now. Post-pandemic, people have grown accustomed to digital formats: video calls, e-signatures, and minimal in-person meetings. Choosing a broker is no longer based solely on word-of-mouth; online presence — website, social media, Google reviews — plays a huge role.

What do you see as the main drivers behind these shifts — economic uncertainty, access to information, the rise of self-employment?

Primarily, access to information and a post-COVID mindset. Information has never been more accessible — and clients feel it. What once required a broker’s explanation is now freely available online. That automatically raises the bar.

“The best rate doesn’t always equal approval for the amount needed”

Which aspects of transparency matter most to clients today — timelines, rates, deal structure, hidden fees, or something else?

Rate and timeline come first. In the current tight lending environment, borrowers want multiple options, not just one. The best rate doesn’t always equal approval for the amount needed — and clients now understand that perfectly. As a result, different borrower profiles — from first-time buyers to investors and self-employed clients — approach decisions with very different priorities and concerns. First-timers ask dozens of questions about the process and worry whether the payment will be affordable. Investors go straight to the numbers and are far less rate-sensitive. Self-employed borrowers fear they’ll be turned down because of low reported income on tax returns, yet most lenders have flexible programs that look at real cash flow instead.

People often say today’s borrowers have become “more demanding.” What does that look like in practice?

They dig deeper: amortization periods, prepayment penalties, terms three to five years out. Access to information is turning regular borrowers into near-professionals.

“Getting approved has become harder”

How is the clients’ attitude toward risk changing? Are borrowers expecting more strategic guidance than a few years ago?

Absolutely. Getting approved has become harder, and rates remain elevated. Many can’t qualify with prime lenders right away. Today’s borrowers aren’t just buying a home — they’re building a multi-year financial roadmap: we place them with an alternative or private lender now so that in 2–3 years they qualify with a prime bank, while we restructure their finances along the way.

Have you noticed more clients making decisions based on long-term strategy rather than short-term gains, especially compared to your previous experience in hospitality?

Yes, increasingly they look beyond today’s payment to rate forecasts, prepayment flexibility, and future refinancing options. Very often, the ultimate goal can’t be reached in one transaction, especially for self-employed borrowers. We create step-by-step plans: buy what’s possible today, then move toward the final objective over the next few years.

“Fast response and constant learning — without them you simply won’t survive today”

Which borrower-behaviour trends do you believe will shape the mortgage market over the next 2–3 years?

Even greater digitalisation and internet orientation. Younger generations are entering the market in force — for them, online reputation, active social media, and a seamless client experience will be decisive.

What one piece of advice would you give brokers who are struggling to adapt to new client expectations?

Find your niche and become the best in it. There are many paths to success, but focus on the clients and deal types where you’re strongest and build long-term partnerships.