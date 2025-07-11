AI and Multimedia Authenticity Standards Collaboration launches two papers to guide future of AI integration, today at the AI for Good Global Summit

Geneva, Switzerland, AI For Good Summit | 11 July 2025 – AMAS, led by the World Standards Cooperation (IEC, ISO and ITU), has today launched two groundbreaking technical and policy papers offering recommendations to guide the governance of AI globally and combat mis-and-disinformation, at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva.

The first technical paper offers a comprehensive overview of the current landscape of standards and specifications related to digital media authenticity and artificial intelligence. The second policy paper provides policymakers with guidance on how to leverage international standards for the effective regulation of the creation, use and dissemination of synthetic multimedia content.

In releasing the papers, AMAS participants are reinforcing their common belief in the need to protect the integrity of information, upholding individual rights and fostering trust in the digital ecosystem by supporting the development of robust technical standards underpinning regulatory frameworks. The aim is to ensure users can identify the provenance of AI-generated and altered content without stifling creativity.

Gilles Thonet, IEC Deputy Secretary-General, emphasized the urgency of this work: “International standards provide guardrails for the responsible, safe and trustworthy development of AI, making them invaluable tools for regulators and policymakers worldwide. As well as offering capacity building and guidance, these white papers lay the foundation for systems that prioritize transparency and human rights by mapping existing standards and highlighting gaps where they are needed to restore trust in AI-generated and multimedia content online.”

Silvio Dulinsky, ISO Deputy Secretary-General, highlighted the collaborative imperative: “People need practical, scalable solutions and tools that can equip them to prevent, detect and respond to challenges caused by AI-generated synthetic media. These papers cut through the complexity and offer actionable guidance using international standards, enabling global interoperability.”

Bilel Jamoussi, Deputy Director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau, underscored the relevance to policymakers and regulators: “As governments navigate new challenges around synthetic media, standards to verify authenticity and provenance will provide them with the technical tools essential to cohesive action internationally.”

Participating organizations in the papers include IEC, ISO, ITU, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), JPEG Group, EPFL, Shutterstock, Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), DataTrails, Deep Media, and Witness.

The papers are launched today at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva. Their release highlights the importance of this week’s event in amplifying the global conversation about AI, ahead of the 2025 International AI Standards Summit.

The 2025 International AI Standards Summit will take place from 2-3 December 2025 in Seoul, led by IEC, ISO and ITU. By bringing together key stakeholders and experts from around the world, the summit will build a strong foundation for AI governance, advancing the work on creating global standards that promote inclusive and responsible AI development.

Both papers can be downloaded via https://aiforgood.itu.int/ multimedia-authenticity/ reports/.