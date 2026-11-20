The way customers discover businesses online is changing. For years, digital marketers have focused on search engines, social media platforms and online directories to help brands reach potential customers. Now, artificial intelligence is creating another important channel for business discovery, where people can ask questions, compare products and explore services through conversations rather than traditional searches.

OpenAI’s launch of Businesses in ChatGPT on November 10, 2026, marks an important development in this changing landscape. Through Business Hub, companies can claim and manage their business profiles, share product information and access insights into how people discover them on ChatGPT. The introduction of Business Agents also creates a new way for eligible businesses to interact with potential customers.

For digital marketers, this development opens up fresh opportunities to build brand visibility, improve customer engagement and connect marketing activity with AI-powered discovery.

ChatGPT Is Creating a New Channel for Business Discovery

Consumers are increasingly using AI tools to research products, compare services and find solutions to everyday needs. Instead of entering short keywords into a search engine, users can ask detailed questions and receive conversational answers tailored to their requirements.

This creates a new opportunity for businesses to become part of the customer decision-making process.

With Businesses in ChatGPT, companies can claim their existing business presence through Business Hub and, after verification, manage important information about their organisation. They can update business details and provide product feeds containing information such as pricing and availability.

For marketers, this means business information can be managed more directly within an AI discovery environment. Accurate descriptions, current product details and clear service information can help customers understand what a company offers when exploring their options.

The development also highlights why businesses should think beyond traditional search visibility and consider how their brands appear across AI-powered platforms.

Business Hub Gives Brands Greater Control Over Their Information

One of the key features of the new initiative is Business Hub, which provides businesses with a central place to manage their presence on ChatGPT.

Once a business has completed the required verification, authorised representatives can update important details and provide information about products and services. Businesses can also connect eligible product feeds to share pricing and availability.

This creates practical opportunities for marketing and brand management teams.

For example, an online retailer can keep its product information updated, while a service provider can ensure that its business description and offering are clearly presented. A consistent flow of accurate information can make it easier for customers to understand a brand and explore its services.

For digital marketing agencies, Business Hub also introduces a new area of work. Agencies can help clients review their business information, improve product descriptions and maintain consistency across digital platforms.

Business Agents Could Change the Customer Journey

Another important development is the introduction of Business Agents.

These agents allow eligible businesses to create AI-powered experiences through which customers can ask questions about products and services. A user exploring different products, for instance, may be able to ask a Business Agent about features, pricing or which option best suits their requirements.

This creates a more conversational approach to customer engagement.

Traditionally, a potential buyer might visit a company’s website, browse product pages and contact customer support to get additional information. A Business Agent can bring some of these interactions into ChatGPT, helping customers explore an offering through a guided conversation.

For businesses, this could create opportunities to improve product discovery, answer common questions and support purchasing decisions.

At launch, Business Agents are available to eligible ecommerce and online service businesses in the United States. This makes the feature particularly relevant to marketers who are preparing for the wider adoption of conversational commerce.

AI Discovery Is Expanding the Role of SEO and GEO

Search engine optimisation remains important, but the growth of AI-powered discovery is encouraging marketers to broaden their approach.

Alongside traditional SEO, businesses are paying greater attention to Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO). These approaches focus on making brand information clear, useful and accessible in environments where AI systems generate answers to user questions.

For businesses, the opportunity is to build a strong digital information ecosystem.

Clear website content, detailed service pages, well-organised product information, useful articles and consistent brand descriptions can all support a better online presence. Businesses should also make sure that their digital content answers the questions customers are likely to ask before making a purchase.

For example, a travel company could publish useful information about destinations, packages and booking services. A software company could explain product features, pricing models and practical use cases. A retail brand could provide detailed product descriptions and comparisons.

The aim is to make information easier for both customers and digital discovery platforms to understand.

Claiming a profile does not guarantee that ChatGPT will recommend a business more frequently. However, maintaining accurate information gives customers a clearer picture of the brand and creates a stronger foundation for digital discovery.

Business Insights Are Giving Marketers New Ways to Understand Visibility

Business Hub also introduces aggregated insights that can help companies understand how people engage with their presence on ChatGPT.

These insights include business mentions, website clicks and discovery topics. The information can help marketing teams understand the themes associated with their brands and identify areas where their online content could be more useful.

This creates another opportunity for businesses to connect discovery with marketing strategy.

For instance, if a company notices that its website is frequently cited in connection with a particular service, its marketing team can explore that topic further through dedicated content, product information or service pages.

Similarly, discovery topics can help businesses identify customer interests and develop content around relevant questions.

These insights are aggregated to protect user privacy. Businesses do not receive individual customer conversations or personal prompts. The reporting is designed to provide an overall picture of engagement rather than reveal private interactions.

For digital marketers, this introduces a useful additional perspective when evaluating brand visibility and website traffic.

What This Means for Digital Marketing Agencies

The development of ChatGPT business profiles creates new opportunities for digital marketing agencies and consultants.

Businesses will increasingly need support in managing their AI-facing brand information, improving content quality and understanding how customers discover their products through conversational platforms.

Agencies can develop services around several areas:

AI visibility management: Reviewing how brands and their websites appear in AI-powered discovery.

Business profile optimisation: Helping clients maintain accurate and complete business information.

Content strategy: Creating useful website pages, product descriptions and articles that address customer questions.

Product feed management: Organising product information, pricing and availability for supported integrations.

AI engagement strategy: Preparing businesses to use conversational customer experiences as these features become more widely available.

Performance measurement: Combining traditional website analytics with new AI discovery insights.

This could create an additional service opportunity for agencies that already work in SEO, content marketing, ecommerce and digital brand management.

How Businesses Can Prepare for the Next Stage of AI Discovery

Businesses do not need to completely change their digital marketing strategies to respond to this development. Instead, they can build on their existing digital foundations.

The first step is to review their online information. Business names, contact details, service descriptions, product pages and website information should remain accurate and consistent.

The next step is to strengthen content quality. Customers often ask detailed questions before choosing a product or service, so businesses should create content that explains their offerings clearly and addresses common buying concerns.

Companies can also review their product data and explore supported integrations where available. For ecommerce businesses, well-organised product information can make it easier to present relevant details across digital channels.

Finally, marketing teams should begin paying attention to AI discovery as part of their wider performance strategy. Traditional search rankings, website visits and conversions remain valuable, while new AI-related insights can provide another way to understand how customers find a brand.

The Future of Digital Marketing Is Becoming More Conversational

The introduction of Businesses in ChatGPT reflects a wider shift in the relationship between brands and customers. Digital discovery is moving beyond simple search results towards experiences where people can ask questions, compare options and interact with businesses through AI-powered conversations.

For marketers, this creates an opportunity to rethink how brand visibility and customer engagement are measured.

Businesses that invest in accurate information, helpful content and strong digital experiences will have a solid foundation as AI discovery continues to develop. Marketing agencies can also benefit by expanding their services to include AI visibility, structured business information and conversational customer engagement.

ChatGPT Business Profiles are still at an early stage, but the direction is significant. As AI becomes a more familiar part of the customer journey, digital marketing will increasingly involve helping brands become easier to discover, understand and engage with.

For businesses, the next opportunity is not simply to appear in search results. It is to become a useful and trusted choice when customers ask AI tools what they should consider next.