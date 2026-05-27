Waaree Solar Panels Ranked Among World’s Most Reliable for 5th Consecutive Year

New Delhi, May 27 : Waaree Energies Limited India’s largest integrated clean energy transition company, has once again been recognized as a “Top Performer” in the 2026 PV Module Reliability Scorecard by Kiwa PVEL, an independent testing laboratory for solar PV module reliability.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Waaree has received this recognition, highlighting the company’s consistent focus on manufacturing solar modules that customers can depend on for long-term performance.

For customers, this recognition means something very simple: Waaree solar modules are tested to perform reliably in tough real-world conditions.

Solar modules are expected to generate power for decades. During this time, they face extreme heat, humidity, rain, wind, mechanical pressure, and changing weather conditions. Kiwa PVEL’s testing program checks how well modules perform under such stress conditions, helping customers, project developers, EPC companies, financiers, and homeowners make more confident decisions while choosing solar products.

In the 2026 testing cycle, Waaree’s M10R and G12R Glass-to-Glass N-type TOPCon solar modules were recognised as Top Performers. These advanced bifacial modules are designed to deliver higher energy generation, lower degradation, and strong durability, making them suitable for both large utility-scale solar projects and commercial or residential solar installations.

Commenting on the recognition, Tristan Erion-Lorico, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL, said,

“We are pleased to see that Waaree Energies has once again been named a Top Performer in the PV Module Reliability Scorecard, for the fifth consecutive year. Being consistently listed in the Scorecard is a sign of the company’s commitment to quality and reliability.”

Speaking on the achievement, Jignesh Rathod, Chief Executive Officer, Waaree Energies Limited, said,

“We are proud to be recognised as a Top Performer by Kiwa PVEL for the fifth consecutive year. At Waaree, our focus has always been on providing customers with solar products they can trust for the long term. Whether it is a large solar park, an industrial rooftop, or a home solar system, customers invest in solar for reliable savings and dependable clean energy. This recognition reinforces our commitment to quality, reliability, and customer confidence.”

For utility-scale customers, reliable modules help improve project performance, reduce long-term risk, and support better returns over the life of the project. For residential and commercial customers, this means greater confidence that their solar system is built with modules tested for durability, safety, and consistent power generation.

The recognition comes at a time when solar buyers across the world are becoming more careful about product quality and long-term reliability. As solar becomes a major source of energy for homes, businesses, and large power projects, independent testing and global recognition play an important role in helping customers choose trusted manufacturers.

Waaree continues to expand its global manufacturing footprint. As of early 2026, the company has an aggregate solar module manufacturing capacity of approximately 25.75 GW, including 24.15 GW in India and 1.6 GW in the United States, along with 5.4 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity. Waaree is also India’s largest ALMM-approved solar module manufacturer and is strengthening its clean energy portfolio across solar modules, solar cells, inverters, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen solutions, EPC services, rooftop solar, and renewable energy generation infra.

With its fifth consecutive Kiwa PVEL Top Performer recognition, Waaree further strengthens its position as a trusted EPC partner for customers seeking reliable, high quality, and technologically advanced solar PV modules.