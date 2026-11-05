Flinders University becomes South Australia’s only AACSB-accredited business school

Flinders University is now the only AACSB-accredited business school in South Australia, placing it among less than 6 per cent of business schools worldwide to achieve the prestigious accreditation.

Widely recognised as a mark of excellence in business education, AACSB accreditation demonstrates Flinders’ commitment to high-quality, industry-connected education and rigorous international standards.

The achievement positions Flinders Business School for its next phase of growth, strengthening industry partnerships, building global connections and delivering education designed to address real-world business challenges.

Flinders joins 1,102 institutions across 71 countries and territories with AACSB accreditation in business.

“AACSB accreditation recognises the strength of Flinders Business School and our commitment to high-quality, industry-connected business education. It benchmarks our students learning against internationally recognised standards and gives industry partners confidence in the graduates, research and partnerships we deliver against real-world business challenges,” said Professor Michael Gilding, Vice President and Executive Dean at Flinders University.

“This milestone reflects our progress in building a contemporary business school with strong industry connections and global relevance.”

AACSB-accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused business education.

Professor Angie Shafei, Dean of Business at Flinders Business School said the accreditation provides a strong foundation on which the school can continue to grow.

“Accreditation is not a finish line; it is a beginning. It sets a standard we hold ourselves to every year and a platform to keep raising the bar. That is the kind of school we want to be.”

Our next chapter is about building on this foundation: extending the reach of a Flinders business education through national and international partnerships and preparing our graduates for the future of work in a rapidly changing and dynamic world.”